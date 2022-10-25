Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

Newport

15 Clinton Street sold for $2,205,000 on October 21. This 3,275 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,200,000.

5 Wellington Avenue sold for $900,000 on October 21. This 3,270 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $998,000.

33 Poplar Street sold for $805,000 on October 21. This 990 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $805,000.

9 Newport Avenue sold for $913,000 on October 21. This 5,057 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $800,000.

4 Friendship Street sold for $750,000 on October 21. This 1,505 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $725,000.

12 Cherry Street sold for $735,000 on October 19. This 1,008 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

360 Gibbs Avenue #1 sold for $600,000 on October 18. This 936 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $600,000.

519 Bellevue Avenue #1S sold for $1,250,000 on October 18. This 2,700 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,250,000.

114 Rhode Island Avenue sold for $2,100,000 on October 17. This 3,179 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,490,000.

1 Sunshine Court sold for $803,000 on October 17. This 1,430 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $803,000.

Middletown

44 Bliss Mind Road #5 sold for $700,000 on October 21. This 1,336 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $735,000.

11 Winthrop Drive sold for $750,000 on October 21. This 2,065 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $750,000.

0 Morrison Avenue sold for $1,380,083 on October 20. This 3,120 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,150,000.

Portsmouth

11 Narragansett Avenue sold for $940,000 on October 19. This 2,900 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $990,000.

125 Corys Lane #Heritage sold for $1,100,000 on October 19. This 2,514 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,250,000.

28 Redwood Road sold for $500,000 on October 17. This 1,416 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $485,000.

1 Tower Drive #504 sold for $410,000 on October 17. This 910 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $400,000.

111 Lepes Road sold for $810,765 on October 17. This 3,914 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $829,000.

Jamestown

No transactions were recorded.

Tiverton

1125 Stafford Road sold for $222,000 on October 19. This 1,040 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $221,900.

4 Fish Road sold for $445,000 on October 21. This 2,052 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $449,000.

233 Lepes Road sold for $415,000 on October 21. This 1,261 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $395,000.

284 South Christopher Avenue sold for $520,000 on October 19. This 1,560 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $529,900.

Little Compton

6 Indian Road sold for $719,000 on October 17. This 1,414 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $649,000.