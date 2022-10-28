Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty this week announced the Watch Hill home at 8 Westerly Road has sold for $9,950,000.

Donna Simmons, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Bill Hecker, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer.

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 8 Westerly Road is the highest residential Westerly sale year to date. On the heels of the top sale of 52 Wawaloam Drive earlier this week, agents of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty have now represented six clients in the top ten residential sales in the municipality so far this year.

“This iconic Watch Hill home exemplifies the ideal of the classic, gracious, and rambling shingled ‘Summer Cottage’,” says Donna Simmons. “It has been an honor to tell the story of this home.”

One of three residences in the family compound built for Mrs. Clara H. Stanton, a descendant of one of the early settlers of Rhode Island, the dwelling has been home to summer guests and residents since its completion in 1899. Featuring nine bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom, the 7,300 square foot home is located on nearly 1.4 acres overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Bill Hecker states, “A piece of Watch Hill, and southern Rhode Island history, this lovely cottage has the bones and legacy of the 19th century while delivering the ultimate in summer resort living.”