With 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19 and 15,200 having died from gun violence this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Safest States in America.

In order to determine the most secure states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics. The data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

Source: WalletHub

Vermont was ranked the safest, while Louisiana was ranked the least safe. Rhode Island was ranked 10th on the list.

Safety in Rhode Island (1=Safest; 25=Avg.):

  • 1st – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
  • 8th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita
  • 8th – Assaultsper Capita
  • 11th – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita
  • 10th – Job Security
  • 1st – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers
  • 7th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel
  • 8th – Bullying Incidence Rate
  • 24th – Sex Offenders per Capita
  • 4th – Share of Uninsured Population

For the full report, click here.

- Advertisement -

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.