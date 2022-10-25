With 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19 and 15,200 having died from gun violence this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Safest States in America.

In order to determine the most secure states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics. The data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

Vermont was ranked the safest, while Louisiana was ranked the least safe. Rhode Island was ranked 10th on the list.

Safety in Rhode Island (1=Safest; 25=Avg.):

1 st – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

– Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 8 th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

– Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita 8 th – Assaultsper Capita

– Assaultsper Capita 11 th – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita

– Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita 10 th – Job Security

– Job Security 1 st – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers

– Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers 7 th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel

– Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel 8 th – Bullying Incidence Rate

– Bullying Incidence Rate 24 th – Sex Offenders per Capita

– Sex Offenders per Capita 4th – Share of Uninsured Population

For the full report, click here.