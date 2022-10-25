With 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19 and 15,200 having died from gun violence this year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Safest States in America.
In order to determine the most secure states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics. The data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.
Vermont was ranked the safest, while Louisiana was ranked the least safe. Rhode Island was ranked 10th on the list.
Safety in Rhode Island (1=Safest; 25=Avg.):
- 1st – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19
- 8th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita
- 8th – Assaultsper Capita
- 11th – Loss Amounts from Climate Disasters per Capita
- 10th – Job Security
- 1st – Fatal Occupational Injuries per 100,000 Full-Time Workers
- 7th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel
- 8th – Bullying Incidence Rate
- 24th – Sex Offenders per Capita
- 4th – Share of Uninsured Population
