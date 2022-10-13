The Women’s Resource Center has grown to serve more than 1,200 clients annually throughout the East Bay.  

Jessica Walsh, Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center, today announced in an email letter to supporters some changes for the nonprofit organization.

“Our growth and diversification of services prompted us to reimagine how we deliver services,” says Walsh.  “As part of our strategic planning process, we asked ourselves and our stakeholders critical questions about the future of the WRC, and it became clear that some of our current locations do not allow us to grow our services in the way the community needs us to.”

The Center today announced a phased approach that will include satellite locations in a number of communities and an all-new, state-of-the-art Center. 

“In order to enable this, we will be listing the current Newport location for sale while concurrently working with Church Community Housing Corporation to look for a new site,” says Walsh.  “This was a difficult decision that our building committee and board of directors came to after thorough analysis. We are certainly excited about the future but leaving the Touro Street building, which represents safety and peace for so many clients, staff, and supporters, will be bittersweet.”

Once the sale is completed, Walsh says that the satellite offices will open immediately, administrative services will move to the existing Warren location, and the process of creating a new state-of-the-art center will begin.

Women’s Resource Center assures everyone that this new plan for the future will not interrupt any services.

