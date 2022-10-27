The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today the all-media exhibit, South County Art Association presents Diaspora, An Open Juried All Media Exhibition on display, Oct. 28-Jan. 25, RISCA’s Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill on the main floor of the state’s Administration Building in Providence.

The opening reception in the gallery, One Capitol Hill, Providence, will be on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. It’s open to the public.

The exhibit examines the theme of diaspora with artworks expressing inclusion, exclusion, identity, diversity, and how it relates to cultural identities. This exhibit features 30 Rhode Island artists and their 38 artworks selected by Juror Bob Dilworth.

Accompanying the artworks are narratives written by the artists explaining their inspiration for creating the art piece. Some pieces tell individual stories of how ancestry and heritage played into their cultural identity. Other artworks speak to the bigger theme of the migration of cultural identities challenging the ideas of an established world.

“With diaspora as the theme, these works are a particularly strong examples of how art raises consciousness levels and awakens us to consider issues of equity, inclusion and diversity,” said Lynne McCormack, Executive Director of RISCA.

The exhibition was curated by Bob Dilworth and the featured artists include: Alison Rice, Beth Einstein Casagrande, Brooke Waldron, Casey Hayward, Catherine Mansell, Cathy Russo, Christine Ashley, Cindy Horovitz Wilson, David Lee Black, Dianne DeTommaso, Jillian Barber, John Kotula, Kim Pinksaw, Linda Peduzzi, Lisa Lyman Adams, Lynne Moulton, Marian Goldsmith, Marilyn McShane Levine, Mary Belden Brown, Maryann Stenson, Michelle Henning, Paula Childs, Paula Guida, Paula Imbergamo, Peter Elsworth, Rick Catallozzi, Russell Flagg, Stephen Cook, Stephen Wood and Todd Kenney.

Exhibit details



What: South County Art Association presents Diaspora, an Open Juried All-Media Exhibition

When: On Display Oct. 25- Jan. 15, open to the public, weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays

Where: The Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill is on the first floor of the state administration building in Providence.

Mark your calendar for the opening reception on Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. at the gallery.

The Atrium Gallery at One Capitol Hill was developed to exhibit the work of Rhode Island artists in the State Capitol Complex. It hosts exhibits on a rotating basis, in partnership with several state agencies & organizations. The art gallery enhances Capitol Hill as a destination point for visitors, as well as for the many people who visit Administration offices or attend conferences at One Capitol Hill. It also enriches the work environment for the hundreds of state workers who spend their workday in the building.

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts is a state agency supported by appropriations from the Rhode Island General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. RISCA provides grants, technical assistance and staff support to arts organizations and artists, schools, community centers, social service organizations and local governments to bring the arts into the lives of Rhode Islanders. To learn more, click here.