Spooky sounds will fill local clubs, bars, and restaurants this weekend with costumed revelers celebrating the season. Check out some pre-Halloween live music, with a focus on local performers this week, previewed below in “Six Picks Music.”

Friday: Don’t miss An Evening of Rhode Island Folk Music at the John Hay Library on the campus of Brown University in Providence. The concert features leading local artists Atwater-Donnelly, Patrick Hutchinson, Marc Bernier and The Vox Hunters. Click here for details.

Saturday: Head to Columbus Theatre in Providence for the cool indie sounds of Kurt Vile and The Violators. Special guest Come opens at 8PM. Known for his lo-fi, washed-out sound, Vile recently released Watch My Moves, his 9th studio album. Click here for details.

Friday: Head out to the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel in East Greenwich Friday for a show with local rockers Rory And The Blues Hounds. Plan on a high-energy night of horn-driven rock and blues from one of the region’s best. Click here for details.

Friday: Scotland-based rockers We Were Promised Jetpacks fly on into The Met in Pawtucket Friday night for a long-awaited show. After playing a string of music festivals this past summer, the band is touring in support of their critically-acclaimed album Enjoy the View. Expect chill vibes. Click here for details.

Saturday: Check out rising star Alexus Lee at the Gulf Stream Bar & Grille in Portsmouth Saturday evening. The Providence-based artist, who recently released new music, brings a chill vibe to her original R&B tunes. Music begins at 5:30. Click here for details.