The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

October 23 – 29, 2022

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 10/24 to 10/28- 9 am to 3 pm

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 10/27- 7 am to 3 pm

Westbound Left Lane Closure- 10/28- 7 am to 3 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

RIDOT Travel Advisories

October 22 – 28, 2022

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN : Providence: I-95 North, right after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), all three lanes on I-95 North, and the on-ramp from Atwells Ave., have shifted to the new bridge. Please use caution when traveling through the area and do not slow down or change lanes. All lanes go through, but those wishing to take the State Offices/Rte. 146 exit (Exit 38/old Exit 23) should stay to the right.



Providence: I-95, at the Exit 37 (old Exit 22) interchange, various ramp closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37B (old Exit 21) to Exit 39 (old Exit 24), alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Providence: Charles St. North, from Randall St. to Corliss St., and Ashburton St. South, from West River St. to Charles St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Park St., from Smith St. to Hayes St., road closed for construction, 24 hours a day.



Providence: On Promenade St., close to Park St., one lane is closed for bridge construction.



Providence: Smith St., between Park St. and Holden St., travel lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge construction.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: The on-ramps from Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Warren Ave. to I-195 West have reopened. Please use caution on the ramps and when merging. Expect delays and consider alternate routes such as Broadway and Pawtucket Ave.



East Providence/Providence: I-195, from Broadway to South Main St., left lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Gano St., under I-195, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Gano St. Off-ramp (Exit 1D), off I-195, exit closed for bridge work, Sun.-Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Traffic Detoured to exit 1C. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Exit Renumbering

All cities: I-95, from the Mass. line to the Conn. line, various lanes closed in a moving operation for exit renumbering, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cumberland/Lincoln/Smithfield: I-295 South, from the Mass. line to Exit 10 (Rte. 5), alternating lane and temporary ramp closures in a moving operation for paving the shoulders and ramps, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Cumberland/Lincoln/Smithfield: I-295, from the Mass. line to Exit 10 (Rte. 5), alternating lane and temporary ramp closures in a moving operation for line striping, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: I-95, at Smith St. Bridge, between exits 37B and 38, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Fri. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Pawtucket/Providence: I-95 North, from Branch Ave. and Rte. 122 (Main St./Lonsdale Ave.) and I-95 South, from Branch Ave. to Charles St., right should closed for stormwater improvements, Thurs.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Division Street Bridge, East Greenwich/Warwick

East Greenwich: Rte. 4, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off-ramp, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Fri. 9 a.m.-12 p.m.



East Greenwich: Division St., from the I-95 North on-ramp to the Rte. 4 South ramps, alternating lane closures for loam and seed, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Glenbridge Avenue Bridge

Providence: Glenbridge Ave., before and after the bridge, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work and paving, Mon.-Tue., 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, at Exit 1B (I-295 South), lanes shifted for new travel lane.

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Providence: Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St., all lanes shift to the left and one of the three will be closed for bridge construction.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Weekend

Portsmouth: Rte. 24 South, between Exits 1 and 2 at Sprague St. Overpass, alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, Sat. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Portsmouth: Rte. 24 North, between Exits 1 and 2 at Sprague St. Overpass, alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 North ramp (Exit 7) to I-295 access ramp, alternating lane closures for barrier work, Sun.-Thurs. nights., 8 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 6 West, from Memorial Blvd. to Dean St., road and lane closures for bridge demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Drivers may experience excessive noise.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146, at Exit 7, and the on-ramps from Rte. 116, narrowed lanes for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 North ramp (Exit 7) to I-295 access ramp, alternating lane closures for barrier work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lincoln/North Providence/Providence: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Admiral St., right should closed for stormwater improvements, Mon.-Wed. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.

Providence: East River St. from Waterman St. to Angell St. road closed for construction. Signed detour in place, Mon.-Fri. from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closures

East Providence: The Hunts Mill Bridge on Pleasant St. (Rte. 114A) is closed for replacement. Follow signed detour using Taunton Ave. and Fall River Ave.

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with rolling roadblocks for sign work and related construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosett Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East ramps, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with rolling roadblocks for sign work and related construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-8 p.m.



Providence: Francis Street North, at Providence Place Mall across from Station Park, right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Francis St. South, from Memorial Blvd. to Finance Way, right lane closed for bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Temporary Road Closure

Warren: Schoolhouse Rd., from Kinnicutt Ave. to Serpentine Rd., road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with rolling roadblocks for sign work and related construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with rolling roadblocks for sign work and related construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Newport County

New Traffic Pattern

Newport: Rte. 138 East, just after the JT Connell overpass, traffic is now using the new extension road to Admiral Kalfbus Rd.

Weekday

Newport: Rte.138 (Admiral Kalbfus Rd.) between JT Connell Hwy. and Malbone Rd., alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from Green End Ave. to East Main Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. through the end of October.

Portsmouth/Middletown: Boyds Lane at Rte. 114 (Bristol Ferry Rd.), Gate 17 Access Rd. at Admiralty Dr., and Rte. 138 (East Main Rd.) at Linden Lane, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closures

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

New Traffic Pattern

North Smithfield: Rte. 146A (Great Rd.), from Heroux Dr. to Meadowbrook Dr., new lane splits and alternating lane closures, at the Union Village RR Bridge for striping, Sun.-Mon. 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 116, from Amica Ctr. Blvd. to Wake Robin Rd., alternating lane closures for milling, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Please note: the ramps from Rte. 116 to Rte. 146 North and South will be closed. Follow signed detours. Please use caution when driving over milled surfaces.

Weekday

Burrillville: Rte. 102, from Rte. 7 (Douglas Pke.) to Inman Rd., right shoulder closures and narrowed lanes for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.) at the Mendon Rd. Bridge, right lane closures and narrowed lanes for bridge work, Tues.-Wed. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cumberland: Broad St., from Chapel St. to Church St., southbound traffic detours for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cumberland: Broad St., from Chapel St. to Meeting St., southbound traffic detours for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 116, at Rte. 146 North and South ramps (Exit 7), ramps will be narrowed for workzone access, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Please use caution when driving.

South County

Weekday/Weekend

North Kingstown: Rte. 1 (Post Rd. ) from Austin Rd. to Buster Dr., alternating lane closures for paving Fri-Sat. from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Weekday

North Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Austin Rd. to Bruster Dr., alternating lane closures for paving, Mon.-Fri., and Sat. Oct. 29, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.



Westerly: Rte. 1 (Granite St.) at #118, Rte.1 (Granite St.) at East Ave., Rte. 1 (Franklin St.) at East Ave. and Home Depot Driveway, right lane closures in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: Airport Connector West, from I-95 to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, alternating lane closures for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Please note: the on and off-ramps at I-95, Jefferson Blvd. and Post Rd. may also be closed. Follow signed detours.

Learn more about the project

Route 5 Improvements

Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to the Greenwich Ave. Bridge over I-95, various lane closures in a moving operation for milling and construction, Mon.-Fri. 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Please use caution when driving over milled surfaces.



Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to the Greenwich Ave. Bridge over I-95, various lane closures in a moving operation for milling, Sun.-Thurs. nights 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave to Bateman Ave., watch for alternating lane closures in a moving operation for paving and construction, Mon.-Sun. (Oct. 24 – Oct. 30) 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Learn more about the project

Overnight

Warwick: Rte. 2, at Jughandle Rd. and West Natick Rd., alternating lane and shoulder closures in a moving operation for milling, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Please use caution when driving over milled surfaces.

Weekday