Ronald Ray Gaw, 81, of Middletown, passed away on October 10, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was the husband of Judith (Lopes) Gaw.

Born in Los Angeles, CA, he was the son of the late Raymond and Irene (Romero) Gaw.

Ronald retired from the Navy after 26 years of service as an OS Senior Chief Petty Officer.

He went on to work for another 30 years retiring from NUSC.

Ronald was a member of the VFW, Elks Lodge, and an honorary member of the Hibernians. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and traveling with his wife. He loved being with his friends, with a can of beer in his hand, watching the Red Sox and 49ers.

He leaves his wife Judith and his children, Raymond Gaw of Texas, Rebecca Gaw and her husband Brad McGill of Council Bluffs, IA, Anna Gaw of Iowa City, IA and his stepson Tony Medeiros of Fall River.

Ronald is also survived by his sister Adrian Leak and her husband Tim of Utah as well as seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and eleven nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister Gayle Browning.

Calling hours will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.