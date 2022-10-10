Angelica “Angie” Mandros, 57, passed away October 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Born in Queens, NY, Angie attended grammar school at Transfiguration of Christ school. She spent her days with her cousins and family and enjoyed going to Rockaway Beach. Soon after, her family moved to Rhode Island in 1975. She attended Portsmouth high and graduated in 1983. After she graduated she continued to work in the family business.

After many years of helping her parents operate A-1 Pizza of Newport, Angie and her former husband David purchased A-1 Pizza in 1995 and continued its legacy until she retired in September 2020. She flourished the business alongside her daughters and son-in-law and received multiple awards, including the most recent in 2019, Best of Newport County.

Angie was loved by everybody. Her smile and presence would light up any room. She loved to entertain and always hosted the most memorable events, especially her daughters’ birthday parties. Angie loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed Florida and taking her parents there every winter. She also loved traveling, dancing, music, walking on the boardwalks in Florida, spending time on the waterfront, shopping, going to restaurants, and indulging in Espresso Martinis or White Russians. Her fondest and most hysterical memories always involved her three best friends and two cousins. Although A-1 pizza is what many locals know her for, she was most proud of her two daughters and their accomplishments. She would work all day and run both her daughters to their activities, even coached cheerleading for her daughter’s team. Her door was always open for their friends, no matter day or time. If they wanted to do something or go somewhere, she would make it happen. She loved taking her granddaughter shopping and made sure she had the best of everything.

Angie is proceeded in death by her father, Anton Mandros. She is survived by her mother; Paraskevi Mandros, her two daughters; Carissa Kennedy and husband Brian Kennedy Jr., and Alexandria Farias. She additionally leaves her granddaughter; Zoe Kaliopi Kennedy, her two brothers; Joannis Mandros and Arthur A. (Maria Sheila) Mandros, her former husband; David Farias, as well as her godchildren, many cousins, and extended family and friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Funeral services will be private.