By Newport County Youth Chorus
The Newport County Youth Chorus is welcoming students in grades 2 through 4 to join us for our next 6-week session entitled “Helping Hands”.
During this session, we will learn songs about friendship and helping others who are in need. Classes are offered on Tuesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 pm at the MLK Center (20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport) and Thursdays from 5:15 – 6:15 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church (200 Turner Road, Middletown) beginning on November 1 and concluding on December 15.
It is free to participate and no audition or previous experience is necessary — just a love of singing!
NCYC celebrates everyone’s unique voice and how it contributes and strengthens our community of voices. Rehearsals are fun, encouraging and joyful!
All are welcome! To register visit www.newportsings.org/join. For more information about the chorus, email newportcountyyouthchorus@gmail.com or visit www.newportsings.org.