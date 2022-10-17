By Newport County Youth Chorus

The Newport County Youth Chorus is welcoming students in grades 2 through 4 to join us for our next 6-week session entitled “Helping Hands”.

During this session, we will learn songs about friendship and helping others who are in need. Classes are offered on Tuesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 pm at the MLK Center (20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport) and Thursdays from 5:15 – 6:15 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church (200 Turner Road, Middletown) beginning on November 1 and concluding on December 15.

It is free to participate and no audition or previous experience is necessary — just a love of singing!

NCYC celebrates everyone’s unique voice and how it contributes and strengthens our community of voices. Rehearsals are fun, encouraging and joyful!



