More than 3,000 Scouts and leaders from across the Northeast came together over the weekend of October 21 – 23, 2022 in a historic campout and celebration at Fort Adams State Park at the first Jamboree hosted by Narragansett Council Boy Scouts of America in over 20 years.

The three-day “Adventure at the Fort” included over 62 programs and activities for participants including climbing, fishing, shooting sports, and sailing on the bay.

One hundred and twelve Troops took part in the weekend campout which included Scouts, their families, and non-Scouts alike.

The Council was joined by 21 program partners including Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, RI Fish and Wildlife, RI National Guard, U.S. Coast Guard, Save The Bay, Mystic Aquarium, Autism Project RI, RI Disaster Medical Assistance Team and the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Scouts also led activities themselves, while participants took advantage of food trucks, optional religious services, a trading post, historical reenactments and tours of Fort Adams. O

One of the highlights of the weekend was a full-scale Saturday Night stage show hosted by WPRI news anchor Kim Kalunian. Local officials, including Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee as well as Sen. Jack Reed, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Rep. Jim Langevin, Rep. David Cicilline, and even WPRI’s Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca recorded video messages for the event.

“We are thrilled that the Narragansett Council’s first Jamboree in over 20 years was such a resounding success,” said Tim McCandless, Scout Executive and CEO of the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America in a statement. “We are grateful to our many program partners for coming together to make this event a valuable and enjoyable experience for all who attended.