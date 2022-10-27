Dear Citizens of Newport,

As we get closer to the November 8th election, I want to thank you for the opportunity to run for City Council At-Large. It has been an amazing experience and the part that I have enjoyed the most is getting to meet you and hear your concerns for our city.

I’ve had some fantastic conversations with you regarding ideas that you have in tackling issues such as attainable housing for long-term residents, and the challenges of short-term rentals and how to make it work for the residents not against them. We’ve had discussions on what we can do to have a more environmentally friendly city that is safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

And, we’ve had many conversations on how we can become a more equitable city, and ways that we can better opportunities for the citizens voices to be heard.

My take away from those conversations is that we have truly brilliant individuals in our community and untapped potential for positive changes, that you want to be heard and that you want to help.

I greatly appreciate your openness to want to see change and most importantly to want a healthier community. I look forward to the opportunity to serve on Council and help you in achieving those goals.

For those who I haven’t had the opportunity to meet yet, please feel free to reach out to me and let’s talk about your thoughts and concerns for our city. Please visit my website at stephaniesmythnewport.com or email me at smyth4council@gmail.com.

With regards,