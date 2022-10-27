Letter to the Editor,

I am a supporter of Public Education. Since entering third grade at Linden School in 1958, my life has been intertwined with the public schools in both Newport and Middletown. I am a graduate of Middletown High School, as are my three children. My late husband was a career Newport Educator. I began my teaching career at Thompson Junior High School in the early 70s. After 10 years of full time motherhood, I reentered my career at Gaudet Middle School and eventually became a School Counselor at MHS until retirement. After retirement I was employed by The Department of the Navy as School Liaison Officer for Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. Working to improve educational services for students and families is my passion and life’s work.

Plain and simple, regionalization of the Newport and Middletown Public Schools will not only provide significant monetary rewards and new school buildings, but it will ensure the expansion of educational opportunities offering students a more diverse curriculum leading to multiple pathways to success.

Yes there are many questions that need answering. Building trust in the process, making sure that all stakeholders have a voice and electing an experienced and forward thinking joint school committee to facilitate the transition is the key.

Change is good……let’s take a leap of faith and say yes to regionalization. The time is right!

Sincerely,

Janet Kelly McCarthy