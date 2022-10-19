Meet your new best friend, Bear– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Bear is a 6-year-old male Mixed Breed.

Bear is considered a large-sized dog, weighing between 60 – 99 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Bear;

Bear is looking for a family that loves to have fun! He has lived with a cat in the past, loves other dogs, but this sweetheart really enjoys the company of people too. He has already mastered "sit" and is eager to learn a few more tricks. If you think Bear might be the right guy for you, please fill out an application at www.potterleague.org and stop by our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him today.

If you’d like to meet Bear visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!