A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Newport County and southern Bristol County, MA for Tuesday, September 13. Heavy thunderstorms this morning have caused flooded roadways throughout the region. Drivers are cautioned not to drive through flooded areas.

Read the full text of the warning from the National Weather Service below:

Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1021 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Southeastern Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts...
  Newport County in Rhode Island...

* Until 1215 PM EDT.

* At 1021 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
  have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1
  hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
  the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
  shortly.

  HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

  SOURCE...Radar.

  IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
           areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
           other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
  New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Newport, Bristol, Portsmouth,
  Middletown, Fairhaven, Tiverton, Westport, Acushnet, Freetown,
  Jamestown, Little Compton and Prudence Island.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

