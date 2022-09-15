By Family Service of Rhode Island

Family Service of Rhode Island (FSRI) announced the promotion of three of their own to Vice Presidential roles today, showing their dedication to representing the community they serve. The human service agency provides over 30 programs, each falling under its four H-Divisions– Health, Hope, Healing, and Home.



Candace Johndrow, a decade-long veteran of FSRI, now serves as Vice President of the Hope Division. Her passion for victim’s services and helping those in our community in their times of crisis helped inform her vision for the Hope Department, as well as the goals of her predecessor, retiring Vice President Diane Shemtov. johndrow says she’s excited to be a part of an organization that cares.

“The culture at FSRI throughout my career has been nothing but supportive,” she said. “Margaret (Holland McDuff) has been a model for agency commitment and commitment to staff. I’m proud of what we do, and the way we do it.”

Kinzel Thomas, another veteran of FSRI, has been promoted to a completely new role created at the agency, Vice President of Equity and Community Development. In this role, he hopes to draw on his own experiences and the agency’s commitment to equity, and the belief that we can make change happen.



“I’m certainly looking forward to FSRI having a greater impact on the communities we serve and continue to push the envelope for equity internally and externally,” Thomas said.



As a college student, Kayla David sought an internship with FSRI specifically because of their Go Team program. That internship led to several opportunities within the agency, and now her role as the Vice President of the Home Division.



“I oversaw the trauma training institute here at FSRI, which allowed us to partner externally to develop a really trauma-informed community here in Rhode Island,” she said. “I’ve been given so many opportunities here where I wasn’t stifled. That’s one of the most beautiful things about FSRI.”



To read their full interviews, visit our website or click on their names below.



Want to meet our new VPs in person? Join us for Brighter Futures on October 3 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, RI.



