Middletown-based SEACORP, LLC. (SEACORP) today announced that it has been awarded a $79 million, five-year contract by the Office of Naval Research (ONR).

Under this contract, SEACORP will design, develop, and integrate the Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare (EMW) Modular Suite (EMWMS) as a configurable, experimental, and operational unit.

SEACORP, LLC. (PRNewsfoto/SEACORP)

SEACORP is tasked with designing, developing, and integrating the EMWMS geared towards EMW-specific capabilities and missions as defined by the government, according to a press release.

Along with their team of subcontractors, SEACORP will support the design, assembly, integration, and testing of a complete EMWMS system using a certified CONEX box; Inorganic Receiver Units (IRUs); Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR); Counter ISR Capabilities; Communications Links; Signal/Data Processing; Remote Operator Sites; Information Assurance (IA); and Laboratory/At Sea Demonstrations.

John Murphy, SEACORP’s Vice President of Electronic Warfare (EW) commented in the press release, “SEACORP is excited to continue supporting the U.S. Navy through further development of the EMWMS program. We are excited to utilize our expertise to help the U.S. Navy maintain Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) dominance and are grateful to all of our hardworking personnel for their continued efforts in support of this tasking.”

Headquartered in Middletown, SEACORP is an award-winning small business providing agile, innovative solutions for distributed maritime operations. SEACORP provides full-spectrum engineering capabilities for U.S. Navy’s distributed maritime operations, with an increasing emphasis on systems prototyping and production. Extensive experience and strong work ethic have made SEACORP a technical leader and trusted partner. The company provides a wide variety of systems and engineering services primarily to Department of Defense (DoD) customers. The company employs over 500 professionals including engineers, scientists, technicians, and management support personnel, who are located across the company’s facilities in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Florida, as well as on-site locations across the U.S.

