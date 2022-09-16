The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

September 18 – 24, 2022

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 9/19 to 9/23- 9 am to 2:30 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

Westbound Left Lane Closure- 9/22- 6 am to 2:30 pm



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge.

RIDOT Travel Advisories

September 17 – 23, 2022

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 36A (old Exit 19) to Exit 38 (old Exit 23), alternating lane closures to install a new lane shift, Fri. night (Sept. 16), 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Once installed, the high-speed lane will shift to the new bridge, with the remaining two lanes staying on the existing structure.

Providence: I-95 South, at the Exit 37 (old Exit 22) interchange, various ramp closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A (old Exit 21) to Exit 39A (old Exit 24), alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Park St., from Smith St. to Hayes St., road closed for construction, 24 hours a day.

Providence: On Promenade St., close to Park St., one lane is closed for bridge construction.



Providence: Smith St., between Park St. and Holden St., travel lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge construction.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: The on-ramps from Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Warren Ave. to I-195 West have reopened. Please use caution on the ramps and when merging. Expect delays and consider alternate routes such as Broadway and Pawtucket Ave.

East Providence/Providence: I-195, from Broadway to South Main St., left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Gano St., under I-195, alternating one-way traffic for bridge deck demolition, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Learn more about the project

Exit Renumbering

All cities: I-95, from the Mass. line to the Conn. line, various lanes closed in a moving operation for exit renumbering, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cumberland/Lincoln/Smithfield: I-295, from the Mass. line to Exit 10 (Rte. 5), alternating lane and temporary ramp closures in a moving operation for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Warwick: I-95, under the Cowesett Rd. overpass, from Exits 8 and 10 (new Exits 24 and 27), alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. night (I-95 North) and Tues. night (I-95 South), 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Warwick: I-295 South, from Exit 1B (Bald Hill Rd.) to the I-95 merge, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Warwick: I-295 North, from I-95 to Exit 1B (Bald Hill Rd.), alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

West Warwick: I-295, under Rte. 33, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Broadway, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from the 6/10 split to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Division Street Bridge, East Greenwich/Warwick

East Greenwich: Rte. 4 South, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B off-ramp, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

East Greenwich: Division St., from the I-95 North on-ramp to the Rte. 4 South ramps, right lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, at Exit 1B (I-295 South), lanes shifted for new travel lane.

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Providence: Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St., all lanes shift to the left and one of the three will be closed for bridge construction.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

Cranston: Rte. 10 South, from Exit 2B (Cranston St.) off-ramp to just south of the exit, alternating lane closures for paving, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146, before and after the Twin River Rd. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from I-295 Interchange to Rte. 146A Interchange, alternating lane closures for survey work, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 South, from Exit 13 (Pound Hill Rd.) and Rte. 146A Interchange, alternating lane and temporary exit closures in a moving operation for milling, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Providence: Rte. 6, on the ramps under the Providence Viaduct, narrowed lanes for a bridge inspection, Sun., Wed. and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.

South Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Mooresfield Rd. to the Oliver Stedman Gov’t Ctr., left lane closures in a moving operation for mowing, Mon. night, 11 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146, at Exit 7, and the on-ramps from Rte. 116, narrowed lanes for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closures

East Providence: The Hunts Mill Bridge on Pleasant St. (Rte. 114A) is closed for replacement. Follow signed detour using Taunton Ave. and Fall River Ave.

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with temporary U-turn closures and rolling roadblocks for sign work, paving and construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Providence: Mount Pleasant Ave., from Smith St. to Beaufort St., right lane closed for construction and sign work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Francis Street North, at Providence Place Mall across from Station Park, right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: North Main St., from Randall St. to Doyle Ave., right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri. , 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Temporary Road Closure

Warren: Schoolhouse Rd., from Kinnicutt Ave. to Serpentine Rd., road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with temporary U-turn closures and rolling roadblocks for sign work, paving and construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Newport County

Weekday

Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Portsmouth/Middletown: Boyds Lane at Rte. 114 (Bristol Ferry Rd.), Rte. 138 (East Main Rd.) at Hedley St., and Gate 17 Access Rd. at Admiralty Dr., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closures

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Lincoln: Old Louisquisset Pike, from the Pedestrian Path to the underpass entering Lincoln Woods, road closed for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekday

Cumberland: Broad St., from Maple St. to Macoundry St. to Titus St., alternating one-way traffic with lane shifts and temporary detours possible for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cumberland: Rte. 123, from Chambers St. to the Blackstone River Bikeway, right lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. and Thurs., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Glocester: Rt. 94, from Rte. 101 to Rte. 44, alternating lane closures for paving, Sat. and Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 116, from Amica Ctr. Blvd. to Wake Robin Rd., right lane closures with narrowed lanes for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Westerly: Rte. 91, at the Cottrell Bridge, road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Exeter/South Kingstown/West Greenwich: Rte. 2, from Rte. 138 to Rte. 102, lanes shifted for paving and striping, Sat. and Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Exeter: Rte. 3, just before and after Rte. 165, right lane closures for electrical work, Mon. and Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Narragansett: Rte. 108, from Woodruff Ave./South Pier Rd. to Kingston Rd. Rotary, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Narragansett: Rte. 1A, from Old Boston Neck Rd. to Starr Dr., right lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

North Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Austin Rd. to Bruster Dr., alternating lane closures for drainage and utility work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Westerly: Rte. 1 (Granite St.) at #118, Cross St. and John St., Rte. 1 (Franklin St.) at East Ave. and Home Depot Driveway, right lane closures in a moving operation for construction, Sat. and Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: Airport Connector, from I-95 to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to Coronado Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Warwick: Jug Handle Rd. South (Warwick Mall Bridge), from Rte. 2 to West Natick Rd., road closed for bridge replacement. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Coventry: Laurel Ave., from Washington St. to Pilgrim Ave., alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Warwick: Warwick Ave., from Bishop Hendricken to Rte. 117 (West Shore Rd.), alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Effective Wed. (Sept. 21), Rte. 2 (Centerville Rd.) North, under the Centerville Rd. Bridge, right lane closed for bridge work 24/7 until further notice.