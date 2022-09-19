Sign up for our free newsletter, you’ll never miss a headline!

STATE HOUSE – The Rhode Island Black and Latino Legislative is highlighting and celebrating the beginning of the 2022 National Hispanic Heritage Month. 

The celebration began on September 15 and ends on October 15. 

The caucus is chaired by Rep. Karen Alzate (D-Dist. 60, Pawtucket).

“With Latinos continuing to make their mark in Rhode Island, 2022’s Hispanic Heritage Month will celebrate their vital contributions to the daily life of our state while also acknowledging the many diverse and rich cultures and histories that Latinos have brought to Rhode Island.  I hope everyone can join us during the month-long celebration to learn about Latino history and culture while also celebrating the many Latino accomplishments and contributions that make Rhode Island the state it is today,” said Chairwoman Alzate in a statement.

The inception of the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration stems from the anniversaries of the independence of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. In September 1968, Congress authorized President Lyndon B. Johnson to proclaim National Hispanic Heritage Week. The observance was expanded in 1988 to a month-long celebration.

The Rhode Island Legislative Black and Latino Caucus (RILBLC) represents and advocates for the interests of disadvantaged people throughout the State of Rhode Island. It seeks to increase a diverse participation and representation in all levels of government. The goal is to close, and ultimately to eliminate, disparities that still exist between white and non-white Americans in every aspect of life.

