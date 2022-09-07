FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The most extreme pyro-theatrical spectacle in live music comes to Gillette Stadium when Rammstein makes their debut at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution this Friday, Sept. 9. Rammstein will perform in the Boston market for the first time as part of the group’s inaugural North American stadium tour, bringing Rammstein’s legendary full-scale stadium production to this continent for the first time ever. The show will start at 7:00 p.m., with parking lots scheduled to open at 3:00 p.m. and gates opening at 5:00 p.m. Tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime performance are available at ticketmaster.com.

As the venue prepares for Rammstein, Gillette Stadium officials would like to remind fans attending the show of important ticketholder information and policies in place at the stadium.

ALLOW PLENTY OF TIME FOR TRAVEL TO GILLETTE STADIUM

Stadium officials strongly encourage fans to allow themselves plenty of time when traveling near the stadium on event days. NOTE: The concert will coincide with Friday commuter traffic, so please plan accordingly. Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after the show. Fans must use I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.

PARKING

Stadium lots will open for parking at 3:00 p.m. Parking is $50 for cars and motorcycles and $150 for buses, RVs and limos. Oversize vehicle parking is located in Lot 52, accessible from P10 North and P10 South from the north and south respectively. ADA parking is accessible from P1 when traveling from the north and P7 when traveling from the south. Prepaid parking is available for this event for $50 here and is the only way to park on the stadium side of Route 1. Please note that prepaid parking passes are limited and subject to sellouts. General parking is located on the opposite side of Route 1 from the stadium and cash and major credit cards (Visa preferred) are accepted. (Note: Discover cards are no longer accepted.) Credit card is the preferred method of payment for ease of entrance into the parking lots. For more parking information, visit www.gillettestadium.com/parking/.

TAKE THE TRAIN TO SEE RAMMSTEIN AT GILLETTE STADIUM

Don’t want to drive to the Sept. 9 Rammstein concert? The MBTA Commuter Rail is providing special event train service from Providence and South Station in Boston to Gillette Stadium for Friday’s show. The round-trip fare is $20 and tickets can be purchased via the mTicket app or in person at Back Bay Station, North Station or South Station. Tickets for the Providence and Boston event trains will be sold separately and need to be purchased for the correct corresponding train. This is a special event train and ticket sales will be stopped once the maximum capacity is reached. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for this special event train. Any prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, including bags that do not comply with the stadium’s Clear Bag Policy, will not be permitted on the trains. Additionally, no personal items may be left on the trains during the concert. For more information on the trains to Gillette Stadium, visit www.mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium.

South Station Train Schedule to

Gillette Stadium for Friday, Sept. 9

South Station: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:30 PM

Back Bay: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:35 PM

Dedham Corp: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 4:55 PM

Arrive: Train arrives at Gillette Stadium at 5:20 PM

Providence Train Schedule to

Gillette Stadium for Friday, Sept. 9

Providence: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 5:20 PM

Attleboro: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 5:40 PM

Mansfield: Departs for Gillette Stadium at 5:50 PM

Arrive: Train arrives at Gillette Stadium at 6:35 PM

NOTE: Train will depart from Gillette Stadium 30 minutes after the conclusion of the concert.

TICKETING

Tickets purchased for the previously scheduled 2020 and 2021 Rammstein concert at Gillette Stadium are valid for the rescheduled 2022 show. Guests with mobile tickets can access and manage their tickets on their mobile device via the Gillette Stadium app available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). Gillette Stadium officials strongly encourage guests to download their mobile tickets onto their smartphones prior to arriving at the stadium gates for ease of entry into the venue. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at www.gillettestadium.com/tickets/mobile/.

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT

Fans attending the concerts are reminded that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium, per the venue’s clear bag policy, which is in effect at all ticketed events. If carrying a bag into the stadium is necessary, there are three options: a clear plastic bag the size of a one-gallon Ziploc bag, a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12” x 12” x 6,” or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 6.5” x 4.5”.

Please note that bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags and backpacks, will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue. These items must be returned to a vehicle before entering the stadium . For more information on the clear bag policy, visit www.gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

ENTRANCES

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Fans can enter through the Bank of America and Ticketmaster Gates for this event, and fans with field seats should enter via the Ticketmaster Gate only. ADA entry is available through the E2 entrance on the east and W2 entrance on the west. Club and suite ticketholders should enter via the E1, E2, W1 or W2 entrances. A full stadium map and seating chart is available at www.gillettestadium.com/general-seating-chart/.

DESIGNATED RIDERSHARE LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated rideshare drop off and pick up location in Lot 15 adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Concertgoers can schedule an Uber or Lyft ride to and from the venue through the rideshare service’s mobile app.

TAXI STAND LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated taxi stand location in Lot 6A on the east side of the stadium. Taxis will be available at this location following the conclusion of the concert.

GILLETTE STADIUM NOW CASHLESS

Gillette Stadium is completely cashless. All fan points of sale now accept electronic payment only including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. The venue has deployed cash to card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.

STADIUM RENOVATIONS

Construction of the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002 began in the north end of the stadium this year. As part of these renovations, the main ticket office is closed and satellite ticket office locations will be in a dedicated trailer in Lot 4A directly opposite from the Ticketmaster Gate and Patriots ProShop entrance on the east side, and in a dedicated trailer between the W2 and W3 Entrances on the west.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Per stadium and artist management, prohibited items at Gillette Stadium include, but are not limited to: GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management. Signs are permitted but they cannot be larger than 28” x 22”. For more information on prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, visit https://www.gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

GUEST SERVICES

Gillette Stadium has guest service booths located on the 100-level concourse by Sections 109 and 131 for all stadium events.

GILLETTE STADIUM HOTLINE

If you need immediate assistance during the event, please contact the stadium hotline at (800) 280-9529. If you require anonymous assistance during the event for behavioral or conduct related matters, please send security operations a text message at (800) 280-9529 or text your issue and location to 50894 followed by all the relevant details.

FAN PROMISE

Although negative tests and vaccinations will not be required for stadium entry, all ticketholders must agree that neither they nor their guests will attend an event if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days or experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to the event. Per guidance from the CDC and State of Massachusetts, face coverings will NOT be mandatory for guests at Gillette Stadium. However, it is recommended that you wear a face covering if you are not yet fully vaccinated.

WEATHER ADVISORY

Gillette Stadium is an open-air venue; therefore all concerts are rain or shine events. Stadium management always works closely with the artist, tour and local public safety officials to ensure the safety of all guests. If public safety officials determine that storms in the immediate area pose a safety hazard, guests will be provided instructions regarding sheltering options until the concert is able to resume.

ABOUT RAMMSTEIN’S NORTH AMERICA STADIUM TOUR

Rammstein is bringing its legendary full-scale stadium production to North America for this first time, making 12 total stops throughout the continent including a Sept. 9 date at Gillette Stadium. The tour kicked off at the Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal on Aug. 21 and will conclude in October with three shows at Foro Sol in Mexico City.