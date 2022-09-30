Potter League for Animals today announced that it is hosting their 33rd annual Heart and Sole Walk for Animals on Sunday October 16th at 10 am at Fort Adams State Park.

The Heart & Sole Walk for Animals is the most exciting pet walk of the year and the Potter League’s largest fall fundraiser and festival, bringing together pet lovers and their best friends to raise funds and awareness for homeless animals across Rhode Island and beyond.

“We invite you to join us for a fun-filled scenic dog walk, music, sponsor & Flealess Market with over 30 vendors, special activities for dogs and their humans, and a festive atmosphere celebrating the special bond between animals and people,” Potter League says in a media advisory.

Potter League goes on to share the following about the event;

The Heart & Sole Walk for Animals is a beloved tradition. In addition to raising essential funds to support our lifesaving work, it’s an opportunity for animal lovers to join together in creating a more humane Rhode Island for people and pets alike. Your participation and fundraising for the Heart & Sole Walk for Animals helps the Potter League care for thousands of homeless animals each year and gives them the second chance they need and deserve. Our goal is to raise $100,000 to help every animal receive the very best care and find a loving home. Bring the entire family, your friends and your dogs. Participants can register as individuals, create or join a team and raise top dog dollars by using our easy online fundraising website. There is no registration fee to attend. All participants are encouraged to fundraise or donate to help animals in need. Believe us when we say, you’ll never have so much fun making such a difference. So, the only question is… Are you Walking with us? Funds raised directly impact thousands of animals in our care each year that need and depend on us. So, lace up your sneakers, get supporters and walk for the good of all pets! Register now and show your animal-loving pride and most important of all, you’ll also help make a huge difference in the lives of animals.

For event information or to register, visit heartandsolewalk.org.

What’sUpNewp is a proud media sponsor of the event and Ryan Belmore, Owner and Publisher of What’sUpNewp, will serve as one of the emcee’s for the event. Belmore is also serves on the Board of Directors for the Potter League for Animals.