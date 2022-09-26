A Portsmouth man has won $50,000 playing Powerball for Saturday night’s drawing.

Rhode Island Lottery says that the man purchased the Quick Pick at Neon Marketplace, 533 East Main Rd., Middletown. The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number. Had the winner purchased the Power Play feature, the prize would have been multiplied by 2, the Power Play number for that draw, to win $100,000.

The man was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery.

Tonight’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $285 million.

A Johnston man has won $10,000 playing “The Next RI Millionaire” Instant Game. He purchased the winning ticket at A1 Petroleum, 280 Atwood Ave., Cranston. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, told Rhode Island Lottery that he will take a short vacation and then save the rest. He chose this game hoping for the $1,000,000 top prize.

There are two $1,000,000 and nine $10,000 prizes remaining in this game.

Tonight’s estimated Wild Money jackpot, $465,000, is the 2nd largest in the history of the game. The largest Wild Money jackpot was $601,206 hit on March 26, 2006.