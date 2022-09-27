Robert Oliver Collum, age 72, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on September 17, 2022, at Hope Hospice Inpatient Center after a 10 month battle with Liver Cancer. He was the husband of Diane (Alves) Collum.

Bob was born in Newport on April 6,1950 to Oliver and Carol (Wood) Collum. He Met his wife Diane while working as a Security Guard at Newport Hospital, They were married in November of 1978

Bob grew up with his 10 loving Brothers and sisters, Enjoying Morton Park and King Park in Newport. He joined the Navy and was stationed on the USS Ticonderoga at Long Beach CA. From 1968-1972. After his discharge he returned to Newport. Over his 72 years he worked hard as a driver for Safeway, Serpa Dairy,Laidlaw and First Student, Dominoes and the RIDE program. He retired in 2012 after health issues.

In his youth he enjoyed working on cars, softball, coaching Little League baseball and Boy Scouts with his sons and nephews. He was an Avid fan of NASCAR, Boston Red Sox, Bruins, and The New England Patriots. He liked watching old movies, the game show network, and looked forward to time spent with his sons and brothers and sisters.

Robert is survived by his wife, Diane Collum, his children; Robert (Rocky) Collum Jr. (Kristen) of Lincoln, Shaun Collum (Sarah) of North Kingstown, and Melissa Collum of Middletown, his siblings; Thomas Collum (Cindy), Susan Dixon, Pat Schaaf (John), Ricky Collum, Jean Weida (Cliff), David Collum (Pam), Robin May, and Kenny Collum (Colleen), Grandchildren; Shawn Collum Jr., and Lillian Collum. He will also be missed by his brother in laws; Walter Alves (Cathy), David Alves (Denise) and many, many nephews and nieces.

Robert is preceded in death by brother, Steve Collum.

A Memorial service at Memorial Funeral Home and burial at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be announced at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the RI Special Olympics, www.specialolympicsri.org or the Potter League for Animals, www.potterleague.org