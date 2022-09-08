Katherine Christine Ottilige, 65 of Newport passed away with her family by her side on September 4, 2022.

Katherine was born in Newport to the late Dalton Perkins Williams and Vivian Christine (Randall) Williams. She grew up between Newport, RI and Clearwater Florida.

Katherine enjoyed being outdoors in the sunshine whenever she could. She has many cherished family memories from Third Beach that will live on in all of our hearts.

Katherine is survived by her children, Hailey Finegan and her husband, Gregory Finegan of Warwick, Devin Ottilige and Tayler Ottilige, both of Newport. She had five grandchildren that she loved very much, Christopher Logan Jr, Conor and Tierney Finegan, and Tayler and Dylan Ottilige. Katherine was the sister of Karen Willis, Michael Dalton Williams, his wife, Marie all of Portsmouth, Jeffrey Williams and his wife, Nellie of Florida, and Mark Williams of Middletown. She also leaves behind her two precious cats, Mary and Joey that went to a new and loving home just before her passing.

Katherine is preceded in death by her youngest sister, Michelle Williams of New Bedford Massachusetts.

Services for Ms. Ottilige will be private. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the Potter League by visiting www.potterleague.org/donate