Arthur Curtis Berggren, 91, of Naples, FL, formerly of Middletown, RI, died on May 21, 2022, in the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit in Naples.

He was the husband of the late Jeanne E. (Hayden) Berggren.

Born on February 4, 1931, in Tewksbury, MA, he was the son of the late Henry C. and Elsie (Lindgren) Berggren.

Mr. Berggren served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as a Sales representative for Joseph G. Pollard for 20 years, retiring in 1993. Mr. Berggren was a member of United Congregation Church in Worcester, MA, attends United Congregation Church in Middletown, was a member of the Masons Scottish Rite, a member of the 32nd Lodge of Masons and a member of the Scottish Rite Chorus where he received the Meritorious Service Award. He also enjoyed walking and traveling.

Mr. Berggren is survived by his children, Arthur Curtis Berggren Jr. (Linda) of Hope Valley, RI, and Christina L. Moynagh of Gardner, MA, his granddaughter, Meghan Moynagh of Houston, TX, his siblings, Janet M. Smith of New Braunfels, TX and Carol E. Elwell (Robert) of Lancaster, MA, and sister-in-law, Nancy Berggren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne E. Berggren, his brother, Kenneth Jon Berggren, and his brother-in-law, George Smith.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the United Congregational Church, 524 Valley Road, Middletown RI. Burial will be private.