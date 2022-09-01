Altheda Marie Butler, 49, of Providence, Rhode Island, passed away on August 26, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Altheda was born April 12, 1973, in Norfolk, VA to George Freeman and Pauline Butler.

She grew up in Groton and New London, CT, and later moved to Newport,RI where she resided through her adult life, she then moved herself and children to the Providence, RI area. She is preceded in death by her father George Freeman and grandmother Freeman.

Altheda is survived by her children; Alonzoe Butler of New Bedford, Jaylon Butler of Newport, Jeaquanda Butler ,Jamonika Butler, Javon Butler all of Providence , her mother Pauline and step father Nathaniel Simpson of Palm Coast, FL and her grandmother Cora Butler of Norfolk,Va. She is also survived by her siblings; Anthony Butler of Middletown, Bernard Butler, Cornelius Butler, Adrienne Butler, and Pauline Butler all of Newport, Dante Freeman, and Christopher Freeman of Kentucky, and her 10 grand children and 1 on the way.

Calling hours will be held on Friday September 9, 2022 from 4-6 pm in Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport. A memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours at 6:00 pm in the funeral .We will have a reception to follow.

Burial will be private.