hiring newport ri

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

  1. 22 Bowen’s: EXECUTIVE CHEF @ 22 BOWEN’S **$5000 SIGNON BONUS** 
  2. 4M Building Solutions: Floor Maintenance Technician (Floor Care)
  3. 7-Eleven: Sales Associate (RIS)
  4. Admiral Fitzroy Inn: Front Desk Agent and Housekeeper
  5. Allied Universal: Security Officer Manufacturing Company
  6. Applebee’s: Server
  7. Athleta: Brand Associate
  8. Balfour Beatty: Customer Experience Specialist
  9. BankNewport: Commercial Lender
  10. Bar Cino: FOOD RUNNER @ BAR ‘CINO
  11. Barnes & Noble: Bookseller – PT
  12. Bed Bath & Beyond: Retail Receiving Associate
  13. BJ’s: Retail Operations Hiring Event RSVP
  14. Blenheim Newport: RN Supervisor ***$5,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus***
  15. Cashmere Beach: Retail Stock Associate
  16. Castle Hill Inn: ASSISTANT FRONT OFFICE MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN 
  17. Chartwells K12: FOOD SERVICE UTILITY (PART-TIME)
  18. Chili’s: Host – Middletown Chili’s
  19. Chipotle: Crew Member
  20. Christmas Tree Shops: customer experience specialist
  21. Clarke Cooke House: HOST/HOSTESS, Servers 
  22. Custom Computer Specialists: Technician (FT)
  23. CW Resources: Commissary Lead (FT)
  24. Davidson Hospitality Group: Event Planning Manager
  25. East Side Enterprise: Cashier
  26. EBCAP: Community Learning Center Site Coordinator
  27. Fairstead: Community Manager (Affordable Housing)
  28. fracesca’s: Seasonal Retail Sales Associate
  29. GAP: Sales Associate
  30. Gurney’s Newport: Wedding and Social Events Manager
  31. Grainger: Branch Sales Specialist- Full-time ( Naval Base Newport, RI) Starting at $23.06
  32. Hallmark: Retail Merchandiser
  33. Howard Johnson Inn: Housekeeper
  34. HW Staffing Solutions: Catering Servers
  35. Indus Techonology: Simulation Operator
  36. Island Wine & Spirits: Customer Service
  37. IYRS: Composites Instructor, Director of Admissions
  38. Joe’s Kwik Mart: Joe’s Kwik Mart Store Manager
  39. John Clarke Senior Living: Director of Staff Education & Infection Prevention
  40. KFC: KFC Team Member
  41. KVH Industries: Electronics Buyer (Hybrid)
  42. La Vecina Taqueria: BARTENDER @ LA VECINA TAQUERIA
  43. Ladgov Corporation: Customer Service
  44. Lang Pharma Nutrition: QA Associate – Operations
  45. LAZ Parking: Newport Meters Manager
  46. Leidos: Logistics Analyst
  47. Lifespan: Registered Nurse PD
  48. Lucia Restaurant: SERVER-WAITSTAFF
  49. Magellan Health: Clinical Pharmacy Technician (Remote)
  50. Marriott International: Dishwasher
  51. McLaughlin Research Group: INTERMEDIATE MANAGEMENT ANALYST-JG2
  52. Middletown Helper: Part Time Helper
  53. Middletown Public Schools: Beyond The Bell Teacher 9-12 (Middletown High School)
  54. Navy Exchange Service Command: NAVY LODGE GUEST SERVICE REP LEAD
  55. Newport Animal Hospital: Veterinary Technician
  56. Newport Car Museum: Front Desk Associate
  57. Newport County Regional Special Education Program: Teacher Assistant Pocasset Elementary
  58. Newport Flag Company: Production Assistant
  59. Newport International Boat Show: Event Staff, Operations Staff, Information Staff, Show Office Staff
  60. Newport Pediatric Dentistry: Dental Receptionist
  61. Newport Polo – Saturday Afternoon Hostesses, Pro Shop Sales Associates, Venue Team.
  62. Newport Public Schools: Director of Teaching, Learning and Professional Development
  63. Newport Restoration Foundation: Director of Facilities
  64. Newport YMCA: Before and School Counselor/Mentor
  65. Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Bartender
  66. Northeast Shrink Wrap: Shrink Wrap Tech
  67. Old Navy: Sales Associate, Full Time (Product Operations)
  68. Prime Communications: AT&T Retail Sales Consultant
  69. Purvis Systems: Management Analyst
  70. Rite-Solutions: Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) & Remediation Technician
  71. Safe Harbor Marinas: Breakfast and Lunch Waitstaff
  72. SAIC: Navy Communications Specialist
  73. Salt Air Early Learning Center: Preschool Teacher Aide
  74. Salve Regina University: Assistant Director of Retreats and Discernment – Salve Regina University
  75. Santander Holdings: Relationship Banker, Newport, RI
  76. SEACORP: Contracts Manager (Remote)
  77. Securitas: Overnight Healthcare Officer
  78. Serco North America: Logistics Analyst – Newport, RI
  79. Sherwin-Williams: Store Manager
  80. Skechers: Retail Sales Associate
  81. Sonesta: General Manager
  82. Southcoast Health System: RN-Staff Nurse-SPG
  83. Team One Newport: Embroidery Machine Operator
  84. The Black Dog: Retail Sales Associate
  85. The Dowd Team: Real Estate Agent
  86. The Home Depot: Overnight Stocker
  87. The Mooring: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR @ THE MOORING
  88. The Nanny Network: Professional Nanny
  89. The Newport Experience: Dishwashers, OceanCliff Newport
  90. The Preservation Society of Newport County: Security Guards, Advancement Coordinator
  91. The Vanderbilt: Front Desk Supervisor
  92. The Wiggle Room: Dog Daycare Handler
  93. Town Fair Tire: Automotive Tire Technician
  94. Toast: Newport RI, Territory Account Executive
  95. Towne Park: Hotel Valet Runner – $17-$19/hr Potential – Newport, RI
  96. Ulta Beauty: Seasonal Beauty Advisor
  97. Unidine: FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL & PART-TIME)
  98. University Orthopedics: Therapy Receptionist
  99. US Commander, Navy Installations: CYP Operations Clerk
  100. Vacation Newport: Maintenance Technician
  101. Wyndham Destinations: Maintenance Technician III

