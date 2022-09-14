Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
- 22 Bowen’s: EXECUTIVE CHEF @ 22 BOWEN’S **$5000 SIGNON BONUS**
- 4M Building Solutions: Floor Maintenance Technician (Floor Care)
- 7-Eleven: Sales Associate (RIS)
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn: Front Desk Agent and Housekeeper
- Allied Universal: Security Officer Manufacturing Company
- Applebee’s: Server
- Athleta: Brand Associate
- Balfour Beatty: Customer Experience Specialist
- BankNewport: Commercial Lender
- Bar Cino: FOOD RUNNER @ BAR ‘CINO
- Barnes & Noble: Bookseller – PT
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Retail Receiving Associate
- BJ’s: Retail Operations Hiring Event RSVP
- Blenheim Newport: RN Supervisor ***$5,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus***
- Cashmere Beach: Retail Stock Associate
- Castle Hill Inn: ASSISTANT FRONT OFFICE MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN
- Chartwells K12: FOOD SERVICE UTILITY (PART-TIME)
- Chili’s: Host – Middletown Chili’s
- Chipotle: Crew Member
- Christmas Tree Shops: customer experience specialist
- Clarke Cooke House: HOST/HOSTESS, Servers
- Custom Computer Specialists: Technician (FT)
- CW Resources: Commissary Lead (FT)
- Davidson Hospitality Group: Event Planning Manager
- East Side Enterprise: Cashier
- EBCAP: Community Learning Center Site Coordinator
- Fairstead: Community Manager (Affordable Housing)
- fracesca’s: Seasonal Retail Sales Associate
- GAP: Sales Associate
- Gurney’s Newport: Wedding and Social Events Manager
- Grainger: Branch Sales Specialist- Full-time ( Naval Base Newport, RI) Starting at $23.06
- Hallmark: Retail Merchandiser
- Howard Johnson Inn: Housekeeper
- HW Staffing Solutions: Catering Servers
- Indus Techonology: Simulation Operator
- Island Wine & Spirits: Customer Service
- IYRS: Composites Instructor, Director of Admissions
- Joe’s Kwik Mart: Joe’s Kwik Mart Store Manager
- John Clarke Senior Living: Director of Staff Education & Infection Prevention
- KFC: KFC Team Member
- KVH Industries: Electronics Buyer (Hybrid)
- La Vecina Taqueria: BARTENDER @ LA VECINA TAQUERIA
- Ladgov Corporation: Customer Service
- Lang Pharma Nutrition: QA Associate – Operations
- LAZ Parking: Newport Meters Manager
- Leidos: Logistics Analyst
- Lifespan: Registered Nurse PD
- Lucia Restaurant: SERVER-WAITSTAFF
- Magellan Health: Clinical Pharmacy Technician (Remote)
- Marriott International: Dishwasher
- McLaughlin Research Group: INTERMEDIATE MANAGEMENT ANALYST-JG2
- Middletown Helper: Part Time Helper
- Middletown Public Schools: Beyond The Bell Teacher 9-12 (Middletown High School)
- Navy Exchange Service Command: NAVY LODGE GUEST SERVICE REP LEAD
- Newport Animal Hospital: Veterinary Technician
- Newport Car Museum: Front Desk Associate
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program: Teacher Assistant Pocasset Elementary
- Newport Flag Company: Production Assistant
- Newport International Boat Show: Event Staff, Operations Staff, Information Staff, Show Office Staff
- Newport Pediatric Dentistry: Dental Receptionist
- Newport Polo – Saturday Afternoon Hostesses, Pro Shop Sales Associates, Venue Team.
- Newport Public Schools: Director of Teaching, Learning and Professional Development
- Newport Restoration Foundation: Director of Facilities
- Newport YMCA: Before and School Counselor/Mentor
- Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Bartender
- Northeast Shrink Wrap: Shrink Wrap Tech
- Old Navy: Sales Associate, Full Time (Product Operations)
- Prime Communications: AT&T Retail Sales Consultant
- Purvis Systems: Management Analyst
- Rite-Solutions: Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) & Remediation Technician
- Safe Harbor Marinas: Breakfast and Lunch Waitstaff
- SAIC: Navy Communications Specialist
- Salt Air Early Learning Center: Preschool Teacher Aide
- Salve Regina University: Assistant Director of Retreats and Discernment – Salve Regina University
- Santander Holdings: Relationship Banker, Newport, RI
- SEACORP: Contracts Manager (Remote)
- Securitas: Overnight Healthcare Officer
- Serco North America: Logistics Analyst – Newport, RI
- Sherwin-Williams: Store Manager
- Skechers: Retail Sales Associate
- Sonesta: General Manager
- Southcoast Health System: RN-Staff Nurse-SPG
- Team One Newport: Embroidery Machine Operator
- The Black Dog: Retail Sales Associate
- The Dowd Team: Real Estate Agent
- The Home Depot: Overnight Stocker
- The Mooring: LINE COOK/PREP COOK **$17-$26/HOUR @ THE MOORING
- The Nanny Network: Professional Nanny
- The Newport Experience: Dishwashers, OceanCliff Newport
- The Preservation Society of Newport County: Security Guards, Advancement Coordinator
- The Vanderbilt: Front Desk Supervisor
- The Wiggle Room: Dog Daycare Handler
- Town Fair Tire: Automotive Tire Technician
- Toast: Newport RI, Territory Account Executive
- Towne Park: Hotel Valet Runner – $17-$19/hr Potential – Newport, RI
- Ulta Beauty: Seasonal Beauty Advisor
- Unidine: FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL & PART-TIME)
- University Orthopedics: Therapy Receptionist
- US Commander, Navy Installations: CYP Operations Clerk
- Vacation Newport: Maintenance Technician
- Wyndham Destinations: Maintenance Technician III