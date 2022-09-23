Subscribe to our free daily newsletter
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
- 22 Bowen’s: KITCHEN SUPERVISOR **$25-$30/HOUR** @ 22 BOWEN’S
- 4M Building Solutions: Housekeeper (Janitorial)
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn: Front Desk Agent and Housekeeper
- Aspire Dermatology: Medical Office Representative
- Aldi: Full-Time Store Associate
- Aquidneck Pediatrics: Pediatric Receptionist
- Avid Products: Warehouse Coordinator – Outbound
- Bar ‘Cino: HOST @ BAR ‘CINO
- Barry’s Auto Group: Automotive Internet Sales Consultant
- BAYADA Home Health Care: Full-Time Home Health Registered Nurse (RN)
- Behavioral Health Group: Part-Time Patient Registration Coordinator
- Benchmark Senior Living: Front Desk Receptionist
- Berkshire Hathaway: Real Estate Agent (Enrolled In Real Estate School)
- Blenheim Newport: Dining Room Server / Wait staff *** $500.00 Sign-On/Retention Bonus***
- Bloom: Assistant Teacher/Classroom Support
- Bouchard Restuarant & Inn: Front Desk Associate
- Boulevard Nurseries: Landscaper
- Bright Ideas: Teacher Assistant
- Castle Hill Inn: FOOD RUNNER @ CASTLE HILL INN
- CCMI: Merchandiser position available in Middletown RI
- City of Newport: Human Resources Associates, Laborer Equipment Operator, Maintenance Person, Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer
- CODAC Behavioral Health: Office Assistant
- Confluent Health: Athletic Trainer – East Bay $23-25/hr.
- Diego’s Newport, Diego’s Middeltown, Diego’s Providence – Bartenders, Servers, Hosts, and Food Runners (see job fair info below)
- Child & Family Services of Newport County: Director of Information Technology
- Chilis: Host – Middletown Chili’s
- Chipotle: Crew Member
- Christmas Tree Shops: Merchandising (Day)
- Clarke Cooke House: HOST/HOSTESS, Servers
- Davidson Hospitality Group: Spa Supervisor – Hotel Viking
- Dunkin: Baker/Finisher
- East Side Enterprises: Store Manager
- Flint Audio Video: Part Time Technician / Custom Installer : Valid Drivers license required
- Foodlove Market: BARISTA
- GAP: Seasonal Sales Associate
- Giusto: Professional Server
- Harper Group: Territory Manager
- Healthmarkets: Insurance Sales Agent
- Heatherwood Rehab: Receptionist
- Imagine One Technology: Help Desk Technicians
- iQuasar: Cyber Security Specialist
- IYRS: Admissions Representative
- Jackson Hewitt: Entry Level Tax Preparer
- James L. Maher Center: Direct Support Professional (Day Program)
- Joe’s Kwik Mart Cashier
- Junket: Tour Guide
- KFC: KFC Team Member
- La Vecina Taqueria: SERVER @ LA VECINA TAQUERIA & BAR ‘CINO NEWPORT
- Leidos: Material Coordinator
- Lifespan: CT Radiologic Tech PD
- Marriott International: Part-Time, Assistant F&B Banquets Operations Manager
- Matt’s Local Pharmacy: Pharmacy Technician
- McLaughlin Research Corp: ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN II – GM
- MFM Industries: General Cleaner
- Middletown Public Schools: MHS Student Success Teacher (One Year Only) – GRANT FUNDED – ANTICIPATED OPENING
- MIKEL: MANAGEMENT ANALYST IV
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites: Hotel Housekeeping Manager
- Newport Family & Cosmetic Dentistry: Dental Front Desk- Entry Level
- Newport Hotel Group: Training & Recruitment Manager
- Newport Mental Health: Case Manager – Integrated Home Health (IHH)
- Newport Polo: Saturday Afternoon Hostesses, Pro Shop Sales Associates, Venue Team
- Newport Public Schools: Lunch/Recess Aide @ Thompson Middle School
- Newport Vineyards: Host/Hostess
- Northern Rhode Island Collaborative: Part Time Job Facilitator
- Ocean Cliff I & II: Front Desk Agent
- Old Navy: Seasonal Sales Associate
- Pappas OPT: Athletic Trainer – East Bay $23-25/hr.
- Petco: Sales Associate
- Plum Dental Group: Front Desk
- Prime Communications: AT&T Retail Sales Consultant
- Rite-Solutions: Technical Writer
- RWS Entertainment Group: Theatrical Stitcher – Holland America Line
- SAIC: Acoustic Calibration Tech
- Saltzman’s Watches: Watch Sales–Newport
- Salve Regina University: Associate Vice President and Dean of Students – Salve Regina University
- Santander Holdings: Relationship Banker, Newport, Rhode Island
- Sardella’s: Food Runner / Wait Person
- Sherwin Williams: Customer Service Specialist
- Skechers: Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)
- Special Ed Therapy: School Speech Language Pathologist SLP Part Time
- St. George’s School: Director of Leadership Giving
- Stay Newport: Office Administrator
- Surv: General Laborer – Mover
- T-Mobile: Retail Sales Associate
- Tantara Corporation: Construction Site Superintendent
- Team One Newport: Warehouse Worker
- The Avalon Group: Property Manager (Affordable Housing)
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Breakfast/ Lunch Server
- The Home Depot: Store Support
- The Huddle: Craft Workshop Teacher
- The Mooring: KITCHEN EXPEDITOR @ THE MOORING
- The Paper Store: Sales Associate
- The Pell Hotel: Director of Engineering for Newly Renovated Hotel
- The Preservation Society of Newport County: Archivist
- Town of Middletown: Deputy Finance Director, Fiscal Clerk, Mechanic, Patrol Officer, Public Safety Interns, Public Works Labor Operator
- Towne Park: Hotel Valet Runner – $17-$19/hr Potential – Newport, RI
- Twonmbly + Titrington: Office Manager – Part Time
- Walgreens: Customer Service Associate – Temporary
- Warner Realty: Real Estate Sales Specialist
- Women’s Resource Center: LGBTQ Advocate
- Wyndham Newport: Host/Hostess