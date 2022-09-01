In keeping with their commitment to make inspiring musical experiences accessible for all in Newport, RI., The Newport String Project is delighted to announce the opening of their tenth anniversary season with the return of One to One: Micro Concerts for All. Back by popular demand, these personalized concerts pair one musician with an individual or small group audience for an engaging performance experience. One to One features musicians from the Newport String Quartet, NSP’s resident ensemble, as well as guest artists from throughout New England. Audiences will enjoy 15-minute concerts in an array of unique settings provided by our community partners including The Newport Art Museum, The Newport Historical Society, The Newport Performing Arts Center, and Downtown Designs.

Performances will be held throughout the day on Saturday, September 24th. Reservations are required, and can be made by visiting www.newportstringproject.org. There is no charge for reservations, but donations are gratefully accepted.

The Newport String Project is a chamber music performance and youth mentoring initiative that aims to build a community that crosses boundaries of generation, heritage, and economic circumstances through access to inspiring musical experiences for all. The project is anchored by the residency of its ensemble in residence, the Newport String Quartet.

The project aims to strengthen the social and cultural fabric of the wider Newport community by presenting a professional chamber music concert series, featuring both classical and traditional music styles in keeping with Newport’s folk heritage. Now in its tenth season, the project focuses on growing the organization so that it can support a long-term, professional chamber music residency that builds authentic relationships between professional musicians and the community at large.