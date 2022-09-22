The Newport International Boat Show announced today that attendance for the 2022 Show was exceptional, topping 2021.

The four-day event, held along the downtown waterfront in Newport, Rhode Island, opened on Thursday, September 15 and continued through Sunday, September 18. This year’s event included a stunning array of boats in the water of every type and style from 15- to 90-feet, and a wide variety of accessories, equipment, electronics, gear and services for boaters. The 2021 Show had the greatest increase in number of visitors from pre-pandemic levels in over a decade at 10% and this year’s Show proved that Newport continued to retain these new attendees and maintain their interest. In addition, in-water training sessions were sold out, with new and experienced boaters gaining valuable skills.

“We are very pleased with how smoothly the Show went and how beautiful the weather was this year,” said Lisa Knowles, Show Director of Newport Exhibition Group. “Attendance was at an all-time high and exhibitors commented on the quality of interactions that took place. We also saw an exceptional amount of innovation on display and as the debut for many boats and products in the United States, Newport demonstrated that the future of the marine industry looks very bright.”

“This is a great event for the city and the region and there is no better venue than the Newport International Boat Show,” said Jack Murphy, President and CEO, presenting sponsor BankNewport and its marine division, OceanPoint Marine Lending. “We have had an incredible partnership with the boat show team. This is one of the premiere boat shows in the country and it was an excellent experience for us, our customers and partners.”

The Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, showcasing new powerboats and sailboats, as well as marine equipment, services and accessories.

The 2023 Newport International Boat Show is scheduled for September 14-17, 2023. For more information, visit www.newportboatshow.com.