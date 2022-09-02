The Newport County Youth Chorus is welcoming singers to join us for in-person programs this fall. It is free to participate and no audition or previous experience is necessary — just a love of singing! NCYC celebrates everyone’s unique voice and how it contributes and strengthens our community of voices. Participants learn music in a variety of styles and genres as well as develop their vocal technique and musical skills. Rehearsals are fun, encouraging and joyful!

The Middle School Ensemble (treble/unchanged voices in grades 5 – 8) meets on Mondays from 3:15 – 4:45 pm at the Martin Luther King Community Center (20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport) or Thursdays from 3:30 – 5:00 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church (200 Turner Road, Middletown). The Prep Chorus is offered to 2nd – 4th graders in musically themed sessions. The first session is called “We sing to the sea.” Families choose the day and location that works best for them: Tuesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 pm at the MLK Center (20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport) or Thursdays from 5:15 – 6:15 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church (200 Turner Road, Middletown).

All NCYC programs begin the week of September 19. COVID protocols can be found at www.newportsings.org/covid. All are welcome! If you or someone you know would like to join the group, please reach out to newportcountyyouthchorus@gmail.com or sign up at www.newportsings.org/join. For more information about the chorus, please visit www.newportsings.org.