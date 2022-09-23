Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that the East Passage home at 34 Decatur Avenue has sold for $2,200,000.

Nicole Carstensen, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Steven Sitrin of William Raveis Inspire represented the buyer.

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 34 Decatur Avenue is the seventh highest single-family Jamestown sale year to date.

“Selling for more than $200,000 over the list price, the coastal home with views of Narragansett Bay is perched on a quiet road,” Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty says in a press release. “Offering three bedrooms and two- and one-half bathrooms, the nearly 3,000 square feet dwelling is set on over one acre of land”.

“Jamestown is a perfect little slice of paradise,” says Nicole Carstensen. “The luxury market remains strong in 2022 and it has been a pleasure to represent another lovely coastal home.”