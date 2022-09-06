The What’sUpNewp newsletter

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of Rhode Island for Tuesday until 5PM. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the day. Today’s forecast for Newport is for rain with a high near 72 with an east wind 8 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch expected, with higher amounts possible.

Heavy rain on Monday caused major street flooding and the closure of Route 95 in Providence for several hours. Between 4-6 inches of rain fell in the parts of the Providence metro area on Monday afternoon and evening. The rain is expected to be lighter today, however, rivers and streams around the region are at or near flood levels.

Read the complete text of the advisory below:

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode
  Island, including the following counties, in northern Connecticut,
  Hartford, Tolland and Windham. In Massachusetts, Bristol, Eastern
  Hampden, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and
  Worcester. In Rhode Island, Block Island, Bristol, Kent, Newport,
  Providence and Washington.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
  Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
  in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
    over much of Southern New England, with localized amounts up
    to 4 inches or more.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

