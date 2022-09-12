Helena Foulkes
Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the former RIDOH director who led Rhode Island’s public health response through the COVID-19 pandemic, issued the following statement endorsing Helena Buonanno Foulkes for governor of Rhode Island: 

“When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst, Rhode Islanders saw me seven days a week. Many tuned in, knowing that I cared and was doing all that I could to help Rhode Island during an enormously trying time. Although I have moved on from my role, my concern for Rhode Islanders remains just as strong. For Rhode Island to be best equipped to handle the next crisis, the state cannot stay with the status quo. Early on, I saw how critical it was to have a Governor with vision, integrity, a listening ear, and a willingness to be accountable. Rhode Island needs change and needs new leadership. Helena Foulkes is the leader Rhode Island needs.

“Voting and other forms of civic engagement are essential for the success of public health, and for people in all communities to have an equal opportunity to be healthy and safe. Please do not let Tuesday pass without doing your part to ensure that Rhode Island has a leader who is ready to tackle the challenges lying ahead in education, housing, employment, and so many other areas. I urge you, like I did every day in those early days of the pandemic, to do what’s best for you and your family: make your voice heard by voting this Tuesday.”

The Rhode Island Statewide Primary will take place on Tuesday, September 13. Find your polling place and view your sample ballot at vote.ri.gov.

