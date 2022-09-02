The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Aug. 31 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 94.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.4% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.5% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Aug. 30, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#5. Newport County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 115 (94 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,768 (23,613 total cases)

— 23.1% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (97 total deaths)

— 65.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.7% (62,940 fully vaccinated)



#4. Bristol County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (59 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,878 (15,939 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 373 (181 total deaths)

— 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.5% (39,023 fully vaccinated)



#3. Washington County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (157 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,332 (38,090 total cases)

— 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (245 total deaths)

— 43.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (100,837 fully vaccinated)



#2. Providence County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 148 (945 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,076 (249,669 total cases)

— 4.4% more cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (2,593 total deaths)

— 18.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (459,914 fully vaccinated)



#1. Kent County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (256 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,700 (57,010 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (523 total deaths)

— 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.9% (131,247 fully vaccinated)