A popular concert event is returning to Bristol this Sunday, September 18. That’s when “Bristol Porchfest” takes over nine front porches on lower High Street from 3-6PM in the historic town.

The afternoon features a wide variety of music, all performed on porches in the seaside community. Artists this year include Vudu Sister, Allysen Callery, Atwater-Donnelly, Get the Funk Out, Joanne Lurgio, Los Duderinos, and the CSNY tribute band Trinity. Events like Porchfest thrived during the pandemic, and continue to be popular even as music fans return to indoor shows.

“We are thrilled to return PorchFest to lower High Street for our fourth year, bringing back fan favorites as well as introducing acts new to Bristol. New and exciting this year will be a Second Line parade at the conclusion, ending up at Unity Park for an after-party with food, drink, more music, and much merriment,” says Nancy Kellner, co-founder of the event.

Singer-Songwriter and Bristol resident Allysen Callery is excited to be playing. “Bristol has been my home for decades, and we have never had anything like Porchfest! Such a fun day, everybody smiling and I see so many people I know,” said Callery.

It gets busy, so plan to arrive early and look for parking on side streets. Rain date is September 25.

