The Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) today announced the start of its annual Art & Writing Contest, a competition in which local students portray their favorite Aquidneck Island vistas.

The contest encourages students to create artwork, written essays, and poems that express their appreciation of the island’s natural beauty. Winners are awarded generous cash prizes and family memberships to ALT. Entrants must live, or attend school, on Aquidneck Island.

Award-winning images from the 2021 contest: “Goat Island at Sunset” by Tatum Horley, grade 12, Portsmouth High School

Students are asked to show a favorite Aquidneck Island vista, either as artwork on paper or as described in an essay or poem. Submissions are due no later than noon on Friday, November 18, 2022. Teachers, students, and parents should enter student work via the submission portal on the ALT website. Homeschoolers are welcome to apply. There are first-, second-, and third-prize awards for each of the three age categories: kindergarten–grade 4, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. Student prizes range from $50 to $250. Cash grants of $500 are awarded to the schools of the first-place winners, to supplement their environmental education programs. A panel of art judges and a panel of writing judges will determine the winners, who will be recognized at ALT’s annual meeting in February.

Award-winning images from the 2021 contest: “Lighthouse” by Zoe Kutsaftis, grade 4, All Saint’s Academy

“Aquidneck Island is renowned for its abundant natural beauty,” said Chuck Allott, Executive Director at ALT. “This annual contest encourages students to treasure and record our open spaces through their artwork and written pieces. Our community chooses to conserve special places such as these so that the next generation will be able to cherish the natural world in the same way that we do today.”

The contest is sponsored by the design firm Sixteen on Center. More information may be found on ALT’s website, www.ailt.org/our-work/art-writing-contest/, or by calling ALT at 401-849-2799, ext. 113.