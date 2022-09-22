Meet your new best friend, Madame Toffee– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Toffee is a 1-year-old male Domestic Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Toffee;

Toffee is just so handsome! He’s equally as sweet. Just get a load his shmushy white cheeks and pink nose! He’s got some hefty white feet to match! Toffee is here with his brother, Malek. Although they aren’t bonded, they’re great pals, so Toffee would probably do just fine living with another kitty. Come on in to our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet Toffee!

Toffee. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

If you’d like to meet Toffee, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet her!

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.