On Saturday, September 24, the Battle of Rhode Island Association will partner with the Portsmouth Conservation Commission to present “Walking the Battlefield.”

The event will be held at Heritage Park, located at Hedley St and Highpoint Ave.

Visitors will be guided through the action of The Battle of Rhode Island that took place on August 29th, 1778.

Called Turkey Hill in 1778 and occupied by both Patriot and British forces, the Park will be laid out with stations representing key skirmishes of the Battle, the largest action in Rhode Island during the War for Independence. Guides and Speakers will take visitors through the events of the day to provide a clear understanding of a complex series of individual fights.

The event is free to the public. The first tour starts at 11 am, the second tour at 11:45. For more information visit: https://portsmouthhistorynotes.com/