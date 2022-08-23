boy in green shirt
Photo by CDC on Pexels.com

With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island.

To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub says that it scored the equitability of each school district in Rhode Island based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

Per the study, Smithfield ranked as the Most Equitable, while New Shoreham was ranked the Least Equitable.

In Newport County, Tiverton was ranked 3rd, Middletown 9th, Portsmouth 11th, Newport 13th, Jamestown 32nd, and Little Compton 35th.

Source: WalletHub

Most & Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island

Most EquitableLeast Equitable
1. Smithfield School District27. West Warwick School District
2. Lincoln School District28. East Greenwich School District
3. Tiverton School District29. North Providence School District
4. Warwick School District30. Providence School District
5. Cumberland School District31. Pawtucket School District
6. Chariho School District32. Jamestown School District
7. Burrillville School District33. Central Falls School District
8. Westerly School District34. Woonsocket School District
9. Middletown School District35. Little Compton School District
10. Coventry School District36. New Shoreham School District

To view the full report, visit 2022’s Most & Least Equitable School Districts in Rhode Island.

Alongside this report, WalletHub also released rankings for the States with the Most and Least Equitable School Districts. Rhode Island ranked as the 25th least equitable overall.

