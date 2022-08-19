The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

August 21 – 27, 2022

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Eastbound Right Lane Closure- 8/22 to 8/25- 9 am to 2:30 pm

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

Southbound Left Lane Closure- 8/22- 8:45 am to 2:15 pm

Bike Lane Closure- 8/22- 7 am and 3 pm

RIDOT Travel Advisories

August 20 – 26, 2022

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95, at the Exit 22 interchange, various ramp closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 21 to Exit 24, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Providence: Park St., from Smith St. to Hayes St., road closed for construction, 24 hours a day.

Providence: On Promenade St., close to Park St., one lane is closed for bridge construction.



Providence: Smith St., between Park St. and Holden St., travel lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge construction.

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: The on-ramps from Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Warren Ave. to I-195 West have reopened. Please use caution on the ramps and when merging. Expect delays and consider alternate routes such as Broadway and Pawtucket Ave.

East Providence/Providence: I-195, from Broadway to South Main St., left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 30 to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cranston: I-95, from Park Ave. to Laurens St., right lane and on-ramp closure for construction and striping, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m.

Cumberland: I-295 North, at the Diamon Hill Rd. Bridge, left lane closed for construction, Sun.-Fri. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Cumberland/Lincoln/Smithfield: I-295 South, from Mass. line to Rte. 44, left lane closed in a moving operation for milling, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Johnston: I-295 North, from Exit 6 to Exit 9, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Sun. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Johnston: I-295 South, from Exit 9A to Exit 6, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Smithfield: I-295, from Rte. 7 to the Farnum Pike overpass, center lane closed for construction and striping, Fri. night (Aug. 26), 10 p.m.-6 a.m.

Smithfield: I-295, from Rte. 7 to the Farnum Pike overpass, alternating lane closures for construction and striping, Tues.-Wed. nights, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

Warwick: I-95, under the Greenwich Ave. Bridge, left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m.

Warwick: I-95, at Rte. 37, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 24 to Exit 25, left lane closed for electrical work, Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Westminster St. overpass, left lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from Tobey St. to the 6/10 split, right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour..

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Division Street Bridge, East Greenwich/Warwick

East Greenwich: Rte. 4 South, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

East Greenwich: Rte. 4 South, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, at Exit 1B (I-295 South), lanes shifted for new travel lane.

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Providence: Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St., all lanes shift to the left and one of the three will be closed for bridge construction.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, from Wilbur Rd. to Rte. 116, right lane closed for utility work, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for paving, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Temporary closure at the Sayles Hill Rd. intersection during this operation. Follow signed detour.

Johnston: Rte. 6, from Rte. 5 to the Killingly St. exit, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues.-Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Johnston: Rte. 6, from Killingly St. to Rte. 6A, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Johnston: Rte. 6, from Rte. 6 East to Glenbridge Ave., alternating lane and exit closures for drainage work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.4 a.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37, over I-95, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146 South, at Exit 7, narrowed lanes and alternating lane closures for construction and barrier work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, at the Rte. 116 ramp, narrowed lanes and alternating lane closures for construction and barrier work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.



Temporary Road Closure

Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closures

East Providence: The Hunts Mill Bridge on Pleasant St. (Rte. 114A) is closed for replacement. Follow signed detour using Taunton Ave. and Fall River Ave.

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with temporary U-turn closures for paving and construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., on each bridge, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures and alternating one-way traffic for signage work, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-8 p.m.



Cranston: Elmwood Ave., from Wellington Ave. to 1st Ave., alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Cranston: Cranston St., from Sherman Ave. to Overbrook Dr., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 West on-ramp, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



East Providence: North Broadway to the on-ramp on Seekonk River Crossing, from Alexandra Ave. to Dewey Ave., alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon., 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.



Johnston: Hartford Ave., at Bishop Hill, right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Francis Street North, at Providence Place Mall across from Station Park, right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Mount Pleasant Ave., from Smith St. to Beaufort Ave., right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: North Main St., from Randall St. to Doyle Ave., right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed.

Providence: Visit the City of Providence's online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Temporary Road Closure

Warren: Schoolhouse Rd., from Kinnicutt Ave. to Serpentine Rd., road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with temporary U-turn closures for paving and construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures and alternating one-way traffic for signage work, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Newport County

Weekday

Middletown/Portsmouth: Greene Ln. Rd., from Rte. 114 to Puritan Dr., and Rte. 138, at Hedley St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closures

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.



Cumberland: Rte. 114 (Broad St.) South, from Meeting St. to Elizabeth St., road closed for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekday

Glocester/Foster: Rte. 94, from Rte. 101 to Rte. 44, narrowed lanes for construction, Wed.—Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 116 South, from Amica Center Blvd. to Wake Robin Rd., right lane closed for maintenance, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Westerly: Rte. 91, at the Cottrell Bridge, road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Charlestown: Rte. 2, from New Biscuit City Rd. to Kenyon School Rd., alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Charlestown: Burdickville Rd., from Unkurri Dr. to Alton Bradford Rd., alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Exeter/North and South Kingstown: Rte. 2, from Rte. 138 to Rte. 102, lanes shifted for milling, paving and striping, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.



Hopkinton: Rte. 216, from Laurel St. to Turnbull St., alternating lane closured for bridge work, Thurs.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



North Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Austin Rd. to Bruster Dr., alternating lane closures for construction and drainage work, Sat. (Aug. 20) and Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

South Kingstown: Rte. 138 (Kingstown Rd.) at Graduate Circle, right lane closed for construction, Wed.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: Airport Connector West, from I-95 to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, alternating lane closures for roadwork, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to Coronado Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, survey and drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Warwick: I-95, under the Greenwich Ave. Bridge, left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m.

Warwick: Rte. 5, before and after the Greenwich Ave. Bridge, road closed for construction, Mon.-Tues. nights, midnight-5 a.m.

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to the Greenwich Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for construction, utility and drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-3 p.m.



Temporary Road Closure

Coventry: Rte. 33, at the Sandy Bottom Bridge, road closed for bridge work, Mon. night, 9:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Warwick: Jug Handle Rd. South (Warwick Mall Bridge), from Rte. 2 to West Natick Rd., road closed for bridge replacement. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Warwick: Warwick Ave., from Bishop Hendricken to West Shore Rd., alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Post Rd., from Cowesett Rd. to Bayview Ave., narrowed lanes for survey work, Thurs.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 117 (West Shore Rd.) from Warwick Ave. to Churubusco Dr., and from Moccasin Dr. to Main Ave., narrowed lanes for survey work, Thurs.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. West Warwick: Rte. 115, from Main Ave. to Fairview Ave. Bridge, partial lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.