The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

August 14 – 20, 2022

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge.



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

Northbound Right Shoulder/Breakdown Lane Closure- 8/15 to 8/17- 8 am to 3 pm

Northbound Left Lane Closure- 8/18- 9 am to 3 pm

Bike Lane Closure- 8/18 and 8/19- 7 am and 3 pm

RIDOT Travel Advisories

August 13 – 19, 2022

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95, at the Exit 22 interchange, various ramp closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 21 to Exit 24, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Park St., from Smith St. to Hayes St., road closed for construction, 24 hours a day.

Providence: On Promenade St., close to Park St., one lane is closed for bridge construction.



Providence: Smith St., between Park St. and Holden St., travel lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge construction.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: The on-ramps from Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Warren Ave. to I-195 West have reopened. Please use caution on the ramps and when merging. Expect delays and consider alternate routes such as Broadway and Pawtucket Ave.

East Providence/Providence: I-195, from Broadway to South Main St., left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 30 to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cranston: I-95 South, under Rte. 10 overpass, left lane closed for a bridge inspection, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Cranston: I-95 South, under Rte. 10 overpass, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Cranston: I-95 South, under Rte. 10 overpass, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Cumberland/Lincoln/Smithfield: I-295 South, from Mass. line to Rte. 44, left lane closed in a moving operation for milling, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Flyover Ramp

The new flyover ramp connecting Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West is now open.

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, from Tobey St. to the 6/10 split, right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

Harris Ave. North, from Broadway to Atwells Ave., road closed for demolition, Mon.-Fri. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Division Street Bridge, East Greenwich/Warwick

East Greenwich: Rte. 4 South, from I-95 South to Division St. off-ramp, and North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 9B, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, at Exit 1B (I-295 South), lanes shifted for new travel lane.

Cranston: Rte. 37 West from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.

Providence: Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St., all lanes shift to the left and one of the three will be closed for bridge construction.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

Cranston: Rte. 10 South, at Garfield Ave., alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Sun.-Tues. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Lincoln/North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for milling, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 South, from Mass. line to Exit 11, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 146, from the Branch Ave. on-ramp to the Hawkins St. Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37, over I-95, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, at Exit 7, narrowed lanes for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Westerly: Rte. 78 East, from Conn. line to Exit 3, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Mon.-Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway/Bridge from North Broadway in East Providence to South Angell St./Waterman St. in Providence, all traffic is shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Providence: Reservoir Ave., at the Reservoir Ave. RR Bridge, between Narragansett Ave. and Elmwood Ave., road closed for bridge work. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Bridge Closures

East Providence: The Hunts Mill Bridge on Pleasant St. (Rte. 114A) is closed for replacement. Follow signed detour using Taunton Ave. and Fall River Ave.

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with temporary U-turn closures for paving and construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Providence: Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave., on each bridge, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: Wellington Ave., under I-95, alternating lane closures and one-way traffic for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East on-ramp, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Pawtucket: Main St., from Broadway to Roosevelt Ave., right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Wed., 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Francis Street North, at Providence Place Mall across from Station Park, right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Mount Pleasant Ave., from Smith St. to Beaufort Ave., right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Temporary Road Closure

Warren: Schoolhouse Rd., from Kinnicutt Ave. to Serpentine Rd., road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane closures with temporary U-turn closures for paving and construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Bristol: Metacom Ave., from Chestnut St. to Michael Dr., right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Newport County

Temporary Road Closure

Tiverton: East Rd., from Rte. 179 to Rte. 81, road closed for paving, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Middletown/Portsmouth: Greene Ln. Rd., from Rte. 114 to Puritan Dr., and Rte. 138, at Hedley St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Newport: Temporary lane shifts possible for construction on Third St. and JT Connell Hwy., and shoulder closures along Farewell St. and America’s Cup Ave., Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closures

Burrillville: Rte. 102 (Bronco Hwy.), from Glendale Bypass to Rte. 7 at the Mohegan Bridge, is closed in both directions for bridge work. Follow signed detour.



Cumberland: Rte. 114 (Broad St.) South, from Meeting St. to Elizabeth St., road closed for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekday

Cumberland: Rte. 122 North, from Cook St. to Ann & Hope Way, partial right lane closure for a bridge inspection, Wed., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cumberland: Rte. 116, from Rte. 122 to Rte. 114, alternating lane closures in a moving operation for construction, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cumberland: Diamond Hill Rd. North, just north of Industrial Rd. and Country Hill Rd., narrowed lanes in a moving operation for drainage work, Mon., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln: Rte. 116 South, from Amica Center Blvd. to Wake Robin Rd., alternating one-way traffic for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Westerly: Rte. 91, at the Cottrell Bridge, road closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Exeter/North and South Kingstown: Rte. 2, from Rte. 138 to Rte. 102, lanes shifted for milling, paving and striping, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



North Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Austin Rd. to Bruster Dr., alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

South Kingstown: Rte. 138 (Kingstown Rd.) at Graduate Circle, right lane closed for construction, Wed.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: Airport Connector West, from I-95 to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, right lane closed for paving on the road and ramps, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to Coronado Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, survey and drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Route 5 Improvements

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to the Greenwich Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for construction, utility and drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-3 p.m.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Warwick: Jug Handle Rd. South (Warwick Mall Bridge), from Rte. 2 to West Natick Rd., road closed for bridge replacement. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Warwick: Rte. 117, from Coit Ave. Hardig Rd., alternating lane closures for paving, Mon.-Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Warwick: Warwick Ave., from Bishop Hendricken to West Shore Rd., alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 117 (West Shore Rd.) at Rte. 113 (Main Ave.), right lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Warwick: Rte. 33, from Prospect Hill Ave. to Greenhill St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.