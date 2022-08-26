Lillian Ruth (Rego) Coute, 98, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on August 25, 2022, in the Village House Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Bento D. Coute.

Lillian was born in Cambridge, MA, to the late Manuel and Lena (Lima) Rego.

Lillian was an active member of St. Barnabas Church in Portsmouth. She was a member of the St. Barnabas Legion of Mary and Women’s Guild. She was a member of the Portsmouth Senior Center. Passionate about helping others, she did a great amount of volunteer work, including visiting the sick and dying. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and completing crossword puzzles.

Lillian is survived by her children; Elizabeth Coute, of Chepachet, RI, and Nina Tow, of Jacksonville, FL. She also leaves her grandson; Patrick Murphy.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, with visiting hours from 8:30 to 9:30 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church, East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Coute’s name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.