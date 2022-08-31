Mr. Horace “Monty” Gomez, age 88, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on July 5, 2022.

Monty was born in Venice, CA to Felix and Juanita (Montoya) Gomez.

After being honorably discharged from the Navy in 1962, he worked for Ford Instrument Company, then Raytheon in Middletown until his retirement in 1992.

Monty was a communicant of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Newport for many years. He enjoyed several hobbies included hiking, backpacking, kite flying and fishing. He belonged to various organizations over the years, the Armed Forces Judo Association, Island Photography Group, Geo Cashing Club and both, ‘RI Retreads’ and ‘Golden Wing Road Riders’ motorcycle clubs. Monty also served as an advisor for the ‘Good News Kids’ and ‘Junior Achievement’ during his time at Raytheon.

Monty is survived by his wife, Marion Gomez, and his children, Anne Gomez and Peter Gomez, his sister, Olivia Ogas (Robert), his nephew and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Juanita Gomez.

Services for Mr. Horace “Monty” Gomez will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 525 Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private.