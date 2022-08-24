Photo Credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel |This work is licensed to the public under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

The Newport Water Division is urging residents across Aquidneck Island, especially those who are home during the day, to be alert for impostors.

The Newport Water Division has received reports from customers who have been approached by individuals posing as Water Division personnel, according to a press release from the City of Newport.

Customers in Newport, Middletown and Portsmouth are asked to be on the lookout and to report any suspicious interactions to the proper authorities.

In addition to driving vehicles clearly marked with the Newport Water Division logo, NWD employees are required to carry photo identification badges and will gladly display them upon request.

While the imposters may look official, residents should make a habit of asking for identity verification from any utility worker seeking access to their homes, or call the Newport Water Division directly at (401) 845-5600.

If you have any doubt about the individual’s identity or motives, or the authenticity of their credentials, do not allow them into your home and call the police.

