By Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island

Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island is proud to announce its fifth year of partnering with Brewing Funds the Cure to support pediatric cancer.

On Thursday, September 1st, Grey Sail will release Rising Hope Hazy Peach IPA at a release party at their Taproom from 12-8pm. The beer will also be available for to-go purchases at the Brewery. 100% of the proceeds from Rising Hope will be donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Rising Hope. Photo provided by Grey Sail Brewing Company

In addition to the release of the beer, Grey Sail is also supporting additional charitable events over the next two weeks:

Thursday, September 1, 12-8pm: Rising Hope Release Party

September 1-8: Fill the Truck Toy Drive

Collecting approved toys for Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Donations can be dropped off at the brewery or taproom during open hours. Enjoy a free drink on Grey Sail for your donation. A list of approved toys and the hospital’s wish list can be found here.

Thursday, September 15: Bald is Beautiful Haircut Event

Please join us as we work with local stylists from Bella Vita Salon to donate locks or shave for Pediatric Cancer Awareness. Hair donations will be sent to Wigs 4 Kids. Participants till receive a free drink on us. Donation guidelines here.

The Brewing Funds the Cure initiative allows the passion and creativity from the brewing industry nationwide to help fund critical research in collaboration with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. The signature program for Brewing Funds the Cure is the annual release of Rising Hope. The goal of the program is to have one brewery in each state produce the iconic “Rising Hope” IPA. In the first two years of the release of Rising Hope, craft brewing partners across the country have raised over $500,000 for pediatric cancer research.

Brew masters from Florida Avenue Brewing and Cigar City Brewing design a new recipe each year and Country Malt Group, Yakima Chief Hops, and Amoretti Fruit Puree partners provide free ingredients to each of the Rising Hope breweries. In addition, Blue Label Packaging Co has donated labels for canning and Taphandles are providing signature tap handles for all breweries. The signature IPA is being released through September and October, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. 2021 partners will be updated on the virtual map at: www.brewingfundsthecure.org.

Why is this important?