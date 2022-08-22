Christine Pedi and the Forbidden Broadway cast performing their Fiddler in Yiddish spoof .

Theatre By The Sea (TBTS) owner and producer Bill Hanney today announced that they will welcome Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits to Theatre By The Sea on August 29 for one show only.

Rounding out the 2022 Monday Evening Concert Series is Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits hosted by SiriusXM star and Forbidden Broadway legend Christine Pedi. 

From Annie to Phantom to Wicked, this fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits, features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impressions by a stellar cast including Fred Barton, Chris Collins-Pisano, Kevin B. McGlynn, Jeanne Montano, Christine Pedi, and Katheryne Penny. 

Newer targets include Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, and The Book of Mormon. It’s never been more fun poking fun at your favorite musicals and stars! A New York sensation for nearly 40 years, a talented group of comic chameleons, throw out pointed parodies at a dizzying pace.

Whether you are a seasoned theatergoer or new to it all, the Tony® Award-winning Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs: a hip and fresh view of theatre’s tried and true that will leave you begging for more!

Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway Greatest Hits hosted by Christine Pedi will be at Theatre By The Sea on Monday, August 29 at 7:30 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield.

Tickets are $40 – $68 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS.

