The Jamestown Fire Department (JFD), a state training facility, will be holding a National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) course starting in September. This course is intended to train attendees on vital skills in pre-hospital care.

The course will start in mid-September and last through late December. Sessions will be held on Monday and Wednesday nights and some Saturdays. Deputy Chief Howie Tighe, NREMT AEMT-C, RI IC, is the lead instructor and class coordinator. Other instructors are RI Licensed IC or NREMT AEMT-C members.

Upon completing the course, attendees will be prepared to sit for the NREMT EMT exam. Once an individual passes this test, they can be licensed by the state of Rhode Island as an EMT and eligible to work as a volunteer in Jamestown or anywhere in the state. Individuals must be 18 years of age and have a high school diploma to become licensed by the state.

“This course is a great opportunity for those looking to become an EMT as a profession or advance their career in healthcare or who simply want to give back to the community,” said Captain Ron Barber. “As a volunteer department, the Jamestown Fire Department relies on this course to recruit staff for our 24-hour EMS duty crew, so we encourage everyone to consider this opportunity.”

The cost of the course is $1200 but the JFD will reimburse students the tuition fee if they volunteer to take a shift a week for a year. The class size is limited to 16 students. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact either Captain Ron Barber at rbarber@jamestownfd.com or Deputy Chief Howie Tighe at htighe@jamestownfd.com. More information can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/jfd-emt-class/home.