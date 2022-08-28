The Edward King House Senior Center announced the audition dates for its upcoming fall production of Glen Berger’s Underneath the Lintel under the direction of Abby Adams.

A one-man or woman show that revolves around a sole character—the Librarian— who embarks on a quest to find out who anonymously returned a library book that is 113 years overdue. A clue scribbled in the margin of the book and an unclaimed dry-cleaning ticket then take him or her on a mysterious adventure that spans the globe and the ages.

The show is scheduled to run from November 17th to the 19th in the Other Space at the Edward King House.

Auditions will be conducted on September 13th through the 15th by appointment only. Anyone interested in the role, needing more information or wanting to schedule an audition should email the EKHSC at theedwardkinghouse@gmail.com.

Image via Edward King House

About the Edward King House Theater Program

For over 52 years The Edward King House Senior Center has served a vital role in the community by meeting the ever-changing needs of the senior population. Through our diverse variety of classes, programming, performances and club activities we offer seniors age fifty and older the ability to remain active.

The theater programs at the Edward King House (The Studio and The Other Space) are an all-volunteer, non-profit artistic/educational division of the Edward King House Senior Center organization whose purpose is to enrich the lives of residents in Newport County and the surrounding region by creating a broad range of quality theatrical programs for their entertainment, education and enrichment, and to provide people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to participate in play production and other theatre activities. These programs began in 2016 and have run more than 13 productions since then.