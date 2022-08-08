Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of June of this year, national unemployment is at 3.5%, 0.1% lower than in May, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.8% in Minnesota, to 4.9% in New Mexico and 5.5% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Rhode Island using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in June 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#5. Bristol County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.3%

— 1 month change: +0.3%

— 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 26,963 (620 unemployed)

#4. Newport County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.3%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -3.5%

-Total Labor Force: 45,753 (1,053 unemployed)

#3. Washington County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.3%

— 1 month change: +0.2%

— 1 year change: -3.5%

-Total Labor Force: 71,492 (1,651 unemployed)

#2. Kent County

– Current Unemployment rate: 2.5%

— 1 month change: +0.1%

— 1 year change: -4.2%

-Total Labor Force: 95,124 (2,412 unemployed)

#1. Providence County

– Current Unemployment rate: 3.0%

— 1 month change: 0.0%

— 1 year change: -3.8%

-Total Labor Force: 339,433 (10,316 unemployed)

